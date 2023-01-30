A Dive Into the Unknown for the Lost Generation
Dean Gardner leaves the here and now for the province of a parabola of timeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “So / There is more / Than the here and now,” opens Christian phenomenologist Dean C. Gardner in his compendium of a poetic leap, Images of Being There. Taking an adventure into the unknown, Gardner dedicates this anthology to the lost generation.
At thirteen, young Gardner already wanted to be a writer and had told his mother of this aspiration. She advised him to fill his bucket to realize his dream. So, Gardner went to school to learn writing for eight formative years, earning a BA in English and journalism, an MA in creative writing, and doctoral studies in literary criticism. One key adult in Gardner’s life, his mentor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a friend, is the late phenomenologist Dr. Campbell Tatham. Studying with Tatham, Gardner was ushered into the discipline of probing the unknown and has since been in a quest to understand it, evident in his published books.
In Images of Being There, Gardner takes a leap from the conscious to the unconscious and back again—exploring the elusive spirit whose visits inspire great works and whose absence haunts those who create—as self and the muse battle against nothingness. An overture to postmodernism, Images of Being There addresses the issues regarding the form and structure of ideation. Ingenious, Gardner materializes a well-written poetic work through innovative wordplay and vivid imagery.
From his mentor Tatham to inspirations from the work of traditional haiku poets Basho, Bucson, and Issa, Gardner has a well-founded understanding of the Zen experience. Embark on what is more than the here and now through Dean Gardner. Grab your copy of Images of Being There, available across major online bookstore resellers. Discover more books from the author on his website at booksbydeancgardner.com.
