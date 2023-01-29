Anstead’s Limericks Goes Around the Globe
Five-lined poems that bring readers to different countriesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this new collection from author and educator James Anstead titled Around the World in Five Lines, he takes readers with him on his journey to various places through the use of limericks, a form of poetry that is humorous in nature. Using his keen eye to observe the everyday things he encountered during his many travels, Anstead uses limericks to describe what he has witnessed.
Born and raised in Kentucky, where he still resides, Anstead’s inclination to the arts started at an early age. This interest was fostered and encouraged by his mother, and has been with him since. With his long experience as an educator in the Northern Kentucky educational system, of which he is still a part, Anstead has held various positions and still coaches basketball to this day. He also has extensive experience in facilitating summer camps and has worked with the youth for most of his life.
To quote a review, “Around the World in Five Lines is a joy to indulge oneself in and, as such, it demands to be shared.” Truly a magical and whimsical approach in describing the mundane things that Anstead encountered in his many travels, his use of limericks highlights the silliness and fun in everyday things that people from all ages and all walks of life will enjoy. With his mastery of using one-liner clever punchlines, the end result is limericks that are fantastically crafted and wonderfully rhymed.
Poetry aficionados and those who want to travel the world without leaving the comforts of their home will certainly enjoy reading this collection. Out now in bookstores near you or you can order a copy on Amazon.com!
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
