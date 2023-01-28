Metaverse and Immersive Technology Survey 2022-2023: Results from IT Business Makers - How Organizations will Use Immersive Services in the Next 24 Months

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evaluating Perceptions and the Use of Immersive Technologies and the Metaverse" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report carefully examines how respondents assess immersive technologies and the metaverse on various characteristics to gain insights into business priorities and determine meaningful differentiation points.

The analyst conducts an annual survey of IT and business decision-makers regarding their views of different technologies, such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and the cloud.

The 2022 IT Decision Makers Survey included a new section to understand the perception and use of immersive technologies and the metaverse in multiple businesses from different industries and regions.

The results provide a glimpse of enterprise decision processes, including:

How do organizations use or plan to use immersive technologies and the metaverse?

What are organizations' main concerns and interests in implementing these technologies?

Most of the surveyed information technology (IT) decision-makers with knowledge of the metaverse and immersive services (95%-96%) show interest in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR). Nearly 4 out of 5 (78%) believe the metaverse holds some or significant business value for their organizations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Notable Findings

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Definitions

VR/AR-MR Technologies - Spectrum of Immersiveness

Deconstructing the Metaverse

3. Respondent Profile

Respondent Profile

Immersive Digital Services - Level of Knowledge

Metaverse - Level of Knowledge

4. Immersive Digital Services

Interest in Immersive Digital Services

Major Concerns about Investing in Immersive Digital Services

Evaluating and Deploying Immersive Digital Technologies

Organizations' Use of Immersive Digital Technologies

How Organizations Use Immersive Services

How Organizations will Use Immersive Services in the Next 24 Months

Immersive Services Investment During the Next 2 Years

Organizations' Use of XR Headsets

5. The Metaverse

Evaluating and Deploying Metaverse-related Technologies

Metaverse's Potential for Organizations

Benefits for Entering the Metaverse

Measuring the Success of Metaverse Adoption

6. Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

