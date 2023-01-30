Salon Afhair-9 An affordable choice for all Group in pune for Premium Salon

Submit Release
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salon Afhair-9, a leading unisex salon in Pune, has announced its intention to expand its operations and offer a pocket-friendly choice for those clients who can't quite afford the high-end luxury salons. Founded in 2010 by women entrepreneur Sonali Pradhyumn, Salon Afhair-9 has quickly become a popular choice for Pune's beauty conscious citizens. Thanks to its consistent quality and affordable pricing, the brand has only soared higher with each passing year.

Speaking about the expansion plans, co-founder along with her husband Pradhyumn said, Goal is to provide a budget -friendly option for individuals who may not beable to afford expencive spas and salons,rather then competing with them ."With its new expansion plans, Salon Afhair-9 is all set to provide even more value for money to its loyal clientele. Their marketing strategy is extremely clear and simple: Happy and delighted clients are our ambassadors.

Their USP is offering a unique combination of outstanding premium products and talented hair stylists, skin therapists, beauticians, nail-tattoo-mehndi artists, piercing, and MuAs that allow clients to receive great Skin-Hair-Beauty care.

