A Guide to the Biggest Events and Festivals in Greater Philadelphia in 2023

PHILADELPHIA, January 25, 2023 – There’s always something exciting to see and do in Philadelphia. Throughout the year, the city pulls out all the stops to show visitors and locals alike a good time with big events and festivals.

The first few months of the year bring the return of the Philadelphia Flower Show to the Pennsylvania Convention Center and a brand-new, highly anticipated exhibition, Disney 100, makes its world premiere at The Franklin Institute.

As the weather warms, street festival season kicks into high gear with the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival, ODUNDE Festival, Juneteenth Parade and Festival and Wawa Welcome America festivities.

When the days get shorter and 2023 winds down, you’ll have fall happenings (Philly Bike Ride), film festivals (the Philadelphia Film Festival and Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival), and tons of holiday lights to keep you occupied.

Here’s a look at the biggest events in Greater Philadelphia in 2023:

*An important note: Details — including event dates — can change at any time. Always check ahead with event organizers and/or on official event sites to confirm event dates and times.

WINTER

Winter at Franklin Square

Through Sunday, February 26, 2023 | Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street

Franklin Square celebrates the winter season with nightly light shows inspired by Benjamin Franklin’s legendary kite and key experiment. The free shows — set to a soundtrack of seasonally appropriate tunes — illuminate the square every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. until close. Before or after the show, grab a burger or beverage fireside from the on-site Square Burger, play a round of festive Chilly Philly Mini Golf or hop aboard the classic Parx Liberty Carousel. Also on offer: comfort food, local beers and hot beverages, all available at Ben’s Sweets and Treats. (Plus, outdoor fire pits and an indoor heated tent.)

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Through Sunday, March 5, 2023 | Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

A cold-weather version of the summertime roller skating oasis that is Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest houses an Olympic-size ice skating rink overlooking the Delaware River, a ski chalet-style lodge, an outdoor seating area with fire pits, cozy warming cabins and plenty more. Entry into Winterfest is free, while food and drink are pay as you go. Ice skating, cabins and fire pits can be reserved in advance.

Winter at Dilworth Park

Through Sunday, March 26, 2023 (dates vary by attraction) | Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street

Pop ups abound in Center City’s Dilworth Park all season long. For 2023, folks can: cruise around the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink, offering timed, 90-minute skating sessions (reservations encouraged) (through Sunday, February 26, 2023) relax in the Rothman Orthopedics Cabin, where seasonal cocktails and food await in a ski chalet-inspired setup. Also: fire pits! (through Sunday, February 26, 2023), and stroll through the Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn , an open-air wonderland of lights, topiaries and rustic décor perfect for photo ops and featuring an on-site Chaddsford Winery kiosk offering mulled wine (through Sunday, March 26, 2023).



Winter Wonder at Longwood Gardens

January 21 – March 26, 2023 | Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

The horticultural minds at Longwood Gardens prove winter is a whole lot more than stark, bare trees during the annual Winter Wonder exhibit. In the Conservatory, hanging baskets and planting beds fill the space while Laelia undulata bring pops of color. Outdoors, winter grasses and Acer palmaturm ‘Ornatum’ add texture to the winter landscape.

Philadelphia Auto Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

January 28 – February 5, 2023 | Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

The automotive industry’s latest creations are on display at the Pennsylvania Convention Center during the annual Philadelphia Auto Show, running for nine days. Showgoers get an up-close look at hundreds of classic, luxury and exotic cars — and even have the opportunity to climb behind the wheel of some. New for 2023: a full, electric vehicle test track and the Ram Truck Territory, a 30,000-square-foot track featuring an off-road experience that simulates real life.

Founders Philly Freeze Out

Saturday, February 4, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Main Street Manayunk

Founders Brewing Co. puts the freeze on Manayunk. This pay-as-you-go wintertime food and beer fest features ice sculptures outside of Main Street businesses, warm food and drink specials at local bars and restaurants, food trucks, ax throwing, and plenty of beer tasting. Plus, make your way from restaurant to restaurant tasting chowder on the annual Chowder Crawl.

African American Children’s Book Fair at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 1-4 p.m. | Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

The 31st annual African American Children’s Book Fair — one of the oldest and largest single-day events for African American children’s books in the country — features nationally known authors and illustrators, representatives from the multicultural literary community, enriching children’s books and activities that promote the joy of reading.

Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia at the Museum of the American Revolution

February 11 – November 26, 2023 | Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street

James Forten, born a free man of African descent, fought in the war for American independence in 1781, then returned to Philadelphia and became a successful businessman, philanthropist and stalwart abolitionist. This new exhibition chronicles Forten and his descendants’ story from the American Revolution through the lead up to the Civil War and women’s suffrage movement (1776 to 1876).

1776 at the Forrest Theater

February 14-26, 2023 | Forrest Theater, 1114 Walnut Street

This production of the Tony award-winning musical outlining the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence (which took place — where else? — in Philadelphia, of course) begins its national tour in the country’s birthplace with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender and ethnicity.

Disney100: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute

Opening Saturday, February 18, 2023 | The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street

The House of Mouse celebrates a century of dazzling audiences with a brand-new exhibition, making its world premiere in Philadelphia. Disney100: The Exhibition opens the vaults to behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the company’s most popular characters, films, shows and attractions, offering 10 themed galleries with interactive installations covering everything from Snow White to Star Wars.

Philly Home and Garden Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

February 24-26, 2023 | Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks

Hundreds of home exhibitors and home-design experts head to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center for this event that inspires homeowners and renters alike to freshen up their spaces. Experts in gardening, landscaping, interior design, furnishing, architecture and construction set up shop to answer questions and help guide attendees seeking advice and inspiration.

Kennett Winterfest

Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m. | Kennett Winterfest, 600 S. Broad Street, Kennett Square

Lagers, stouts, hazy IPAs, hard ciders and other beers are available for (responsible) sipping at the annual Kennett Winterfest, an afternoon-long celebration of beer in Chester County. Tickets include all-you-can-drink brews from breweries like 2SP Brewing Company, Cape May Brewing, Levante Brewing Company and more. (In search of more Philly-area craft beer? Right this way.)

Opening Day: Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park

Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. | Subaru Park, 2501 Seaport Drive, Chester

For the first time in club history, the Philadelphia Union reached the MLS Cup Final in 2022. Will 2023 see a repeat — and a victory? Be there for all the action when the regular season begins against the Columbus Crew at Subaru Park. Bundle up!

East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant Week

February 27 – March 10, 2023 | Various locations in East Passyunk including along East Passyunk Avenue

Restaurants along one of the city’s most delicious streets — known for its diverse dining scene and restaurants helmed by acclaimed chefs — open their doors for prix-fixe lunch and dinner deals during their once-a-year restaurant week. Stay tuned for more info on the event, including participating restaurants.

Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

March 4-12, 2023 | Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

Held indoors once again after two years in FDR Park, the Philadelphia Flower Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center with the theme “The Garden Electric.” Expect breathtaking displays by the world’s premier floral and landscape designers. As always, the annual gardening celebration features top-of-the-line horticulture and landscape design, demonstrations, entertainment, themed nights and a marketplace.

Mid-Century to Manga: The Modern Japanese Print in America at the Michener Art Museum

March 4 – July 30, 2023 | Michener Art Museum, 136 S. Pine Street, Doylestown

This new exhibition spotlights Japanese printmaking in the post-war period and celebrates the continued local interest in, and contributions to, contemporary Japanese and Japanese-American print-making and illustration.

Sue Williamson & Lebohang Kganye: Tell Me What You Remember at the Barnes Foundation

March 5 – May 21, 2023 | Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The work of South Africa’s most acclaimed contemporary artists, Sue Williamson and Lebohang Kganye, who came of age during and post-apartheid, is on display during this much-anticipated exhibition. Utilizing films, photographs, installations and textiles, the artists address legacies of racial violence and social injustice, as well as history, memory and the power of self-narration.

SPRING

Philly Theatre Week

March 23 – April 2, 2023 | Various locations in Philadelphia (TBA)

This 10-day regional theatrical festival features live performances, readings and interactive theater events. The best part? All of the performances are either free or cost just $15-$30. Bravo!

Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and The African American Museum in Philadelphia

March 23 – October 8, 2023 | Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad Street & The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch Street

“Is the sun rising or setting on the experiment of American democracy?” Nearly two dozen artists interpret that question into new artworks in this collaborative exhibition at both the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and The African American Museum in Philadelphia.

Opening Weekend: Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park

April 6, 8 & 9, 2023 | Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Park Way

The Fightin’s are back after their exhilarating run to the World Series in 2022. The Phillies home opener is Thursday, April 6 against the Reds. The game on April 9 includes the National League Champions ring ceremony.

African American History & Culture Showcase at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

April 8-9, 2023 | Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

This annual event, spanning two full days at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, commemorates the important role African Americans have played throughout American history. What to expect: private exhibits never before seen in museums, documentary films, historical reenactments, panel discussions, lectures, workshops, poetry readings, theatrical performances and historical concerts.

90th Annual South Street Easter Promenade

Sunday, April 9, 2023 | 12:30 p.m. | Parade departs from 5th and South Streets, costume contest at 2nd and Lombard Streets

In spring, this beloved long-running Easter strut celebrates its well-dressed 90th anniversary. Kids and grown-ups alike come dressed in their Sunday best for a promenade down South Street, complete with live music, treats and a visit from the Easter Bunny, who judges the best-dressed contests.

Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival

April 15-16, 2023 | Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, Lansdowne & Horticultural drives

When the cherry blossoms bloom in Fairmount Park, spring has arrived. To mark the glorious moment, Shofuso Japanese House and Garden hosts a two-day celebration complete with musical performances, cultural activities, workshops, dancing and more. A return to pre-pandemic form, the expanded festival features a beer garden, food court, marketplace and Japanese cultural activity center.

Philadelphia Black Beauty Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Sunday, April 16, 2023 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

Bringing together professionals and consumers of all corners of the Black beauty industry, the Philadelphia Black Beauty Expo is a one-stop shop for classes, competitions, beauty vendors and a fashion show.

Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival

Sunday, April 23, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Main Street

More than 50 food trucks and neighborhood restaurants line Manayunk’s Main Street during this foodie event, doling out dishes highlighting a classic spring ingredient: strawberries. Also on site: a farm stand, vendors and live music.

Penn Relays at Franklin Field

April 27-29, 2023 | Franklin Field, 235 S. 33rd Street

At the nation’s oldest and largest collegiate track meet, high school, college and professional runners compete at the University of Pennsylvania’s historic Franklin Field. The three-day event features morning, afternoon and evening race sessions.

Philly Black Pride

April 27-30, 2022 | Various locations including Level Up Bar & Lounge, 1330 Walnut Street

Visitors come from afar for this four-day event that emphasizes the strength and resilience of Philly’s community of LGBTQ people of color. A host of citywide events — including various nightlife activities — aims to focus on community building. Stay tuned for more info.

The Philadelphia Show

April 28-30, 2023 | Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

One of the nation’s leading art and design fairs returns to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the second time in its 60-plus years. Staged on the museum’s East Terrace, the show features over 40 U.S. exhibitors specializing in fine art, collectible design and antiques.

Flavors on the Avenue on East Passyunk Avenue

Sunday, April 30, 2023 | East Passyunk Avenue from Broad Street to Dickinson Street

Showcasing the culinary offerings of East Passyunk Avenue, Flavors on the Avenue is a food-lover’s delight. Neighborhood restaurants — ranging from barbecue to dim sum — dole out special dishes, while boutiques bring their goods to the curb for sidewalk sales. Stay tuned for more info.

Philly Tech Week

May 5-13, 2023 | Various locations in Philadelphia (TBA)

Featuring both virtual and IRL events, Philly Tech Week celebrates all-things technology and innovation within the Greater Philadelphia region. On the docket: networking events, coding and gaming sessions, and, of course, parties.

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival

Saturday, May 6, 2023 | Noon | Walnut Street from the Avenue of the Arts to Rittenhouse Square

Back in action after a mini-festival last year, the Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival highlights the neighborhood’s reputation as a food and culture hotspot. Dozens of booths line Walnut Street (closed to vehicular traffic!), offering art, beauty, fashion, family fun, food, culinary demonstrations, and beer and cocktail samplings.

South Street Festival

Saturday, May 6, 2023 | South Street

South Street’s grandest block party ushers in the height of springtime when revelers take part in alfresco family fun, food and music, spanning Headhouse Square and along South Street. The event typically includes a giant Maypole, a few dozen musical performances, eating contests, a kids’ zone, vendors and Maifest, Brauhaus Schmitz’s German-beer-and-dancing extravaganza. Stay tuned to the South Street Headhouse District’s site for more info on this year’s event.

Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 8 a.m. | Broad Street

The first Sunday in May, Broad Street transforms into a runner’s paradise for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run. During the 40-plus-year-old 10-mile race, participants run from the Logan neighborhood in North Philly all the way down to The Navy Yard in South Philly — with spectators hooting, hollering and hoisting fun signs all along the way.

Kensington Derby & Arts Festival

Saturday, May 13, 2023 | noon-6 p.m. | Trenton Avenue from Frankford Avenue to Norris Street

People fill the streets of Kensington and Fishtown to enjoy not only racing sculpture and art, but also live music and great food. The derby portion of the day celebrates human-powered transit as fanciful mobile sculptures parade along a three-mile urban obstacle course.

New Hope Celebrates PrideFest

Saturday, May 20, 2023 | 11 a.m. | Various locations in New Hope (TBA)

Drawing more 15,000 people annually, the New Hope Celebrates PrideFest event welcomes visitors from New Hope and neighboring Lambertville (and beyond) for an LGBTQ tradition. The festival features a 700-participant-strong parade — beginning in Lambertville, crossing over the bridge and culminating in New Hope — a Pride fair, a cocktail contest and plenty of other parties.

South 9th Street Italian Market Festival

May 20-21, 2023 | 919 S. 9th Street

Famous for its delectable cuisine, the South 9th Street Italian Market puts on a boisterous weekend of food and culture, including the very-Philly greased-pole-climbing contest. The real spotlight here though is on the food: homemade sausages, delicious cannoli, imported meats and cheeses, cappuccino, beef and poultry, and fresh pasta.

Spruce Street Harbor Park

May – September 2023 (TBA) | Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Enthusiasts of riverside chilling enjoy hammocks, patio and arcade games, musical performances and tasty treats from local purveyors while strolling the boardwalk at this warm-weather attraction. Spruce Street Harbor Park is the perfect escape for visitors looking to relax and locals hoping to unwind.

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

May – September 2023 (TBA) | Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest transforms this Delaware River waterfront spot into the perfect summer hangout spot, complete with one of the city’s few roller rinks, a boathouse-style lodge, a Ferris wheel and plenty of playful spaces to chill out.

Northern Liberties Night Market

Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 5 p.m.-10 p.m. | North 2nd Street from Laurel Street to Fairmount Avenue

Dozens of food and shopping vendors populate the bustling NoLibs corridor of North 2nd Street (closed to vehicular traffic) for an evening of eating, shopping, performances and all-around revelry.

Devon Horse Show

May 25 – June 4, 2023 | Devon Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Road, Devon

Philadelphia Latino Film Festival

May 28 – June 4, 2023 | Various locations in Philadelphia (TBA)

Film fans can find works by established and emerging Latinx and Latino filmmakers at the annual Philadelphia Latino Film Festival. The lineup includes feature films, shorts, animations, web series and documentaries, along with workshops and discussions. Stay tuned to the festival website for scheduling details.

Roots Picnic

June 2023 TBA | Location: TBA

The annual music festival curated by and named for Philly hip-hop band The Roots always has the most exciting lineup, highlighting both groundbreaking up-and-comers and legendary acts alike — plus a podcast stage. Stay tuned for the 2023 lineup announcement.

Fan Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

June 2-4, 2023 | Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

Formerly known as Wizard World, Fan Expo is the meeting of all things genre, from anime to cosplay. Exhibitors include comics creators, independent artists and game purveyors. Plus: celebrity Q&As, fan club presentations, hands-on workshops and screening rooms.

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

June 2-4, 2023 | Rittenhouse Square, Locust & South 18th streets

This popular twice-a-year event — the oldest outdoor fine arts show in the country (95 years strong in 2023) — returns to the perimeter of Rittenhouse Square park and features works by more than 140 professional artists specializing in media ranging from sculpture to pastels.

ODUNDE Festival

June 4-11, 2023 | Centered at South & South 23rd streets

The largest African American street festival in the country, now in its 48th year, begins with a week of events and culminates on Sunday, June 11 with a festival featuring more than 100 vendors and two stages of live entertainment.

Art For The Cash Poor at InLiquid

Saturday, June 10, 2023 | noon-6 p.m | InLiquid, 1400 N. American Street

If you’re an art appreciator, but short on funds, this annual art sale, organized by local art nonprofit InLiquid, features work priced under $200 — with all proceeds from sales directly benefiting the artists.

Juneteenth Parade and Festival

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Various locations including Malcolm X Park, 5100 Pine Street

SUMMER

Wawa Welcome America

June 19 – July 4, 2023 | Various locations including Benjamin Franklin Parkway

This Fourth of July festival in the nation’s birthplace includes several weeks of multicultural, family-friendly programming. The event, expanded recently to incorporate Juneteenth celebrations, culminates with a stunning fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Manayunk Arts Festival

June 24-25, 2023 | Main Street

Featuring artists from around the country, as well as crafts, food and music, this two-day festival runs along Main Street in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood.

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square

Summer 2023 (TBA) | Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival illuminates Franklin Square with grand, artistic creations including a 200-foot long dragon. The square comes alive with thousands of LED lights strewn across different displays of intricate, handcrafted lanterns constructed by artisans from China. Also on the docket: cultural performances, shopping, the Dragon Beer Garden and more.

MAJOR CONCERTS IN PHILLY | Dates Vary

A slew of talented musicians take to the stage in Philadelphia this summer — including some hotly anticipated shows by a certain Reading-born singer. Slated to perform in Philly this year:

Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way & Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way

East Passyunk Car Show & Street Festival

Sunday, July 30 | East Passyunk Avenue from Broad Street to Dickinson Street

2nd Street Festival

Sunday, August 6, 2023 | noon – 9 p.m. | N. 2nd Street from Girard Avenue to Spring Garden Street

The first Sunday in August is Northern Liberties’ time to shine. Since 2008, the annual 2nd Street Festival has brought thousands of revelers to the neighborhood to enjoy live music, merchants, cocktails and the finest fare NoLibs (and beyond) has to offer.

Philadelphia Folk Festival

August 17-20, 2023 | Old Pool Farm, 1323 Salford Station Road, Harleysville

Produced by the Philadelphia Folksong Society, this annual celebration of folk music features a lineup of contemporary and legendary folk artists. Plus: camping, workshops and activities.

32nd Annual Ukrainian Folk Festival at the Ukrainian American Sport Center

Sunday, August 27, 2023 | noon – 8 p.m. | Ukrainian American Sports Center, 1 Lower State Road, North Wales

Traditional Ukrainian folk music and dance, authentic food (including a barbecue pit), and exciting arts and crafts are hallmarks of the Ukrainian Folk Festival in North Wales, returning for its 32nd year in late summer.

BlackStar Film Festival

August 2023 (TBA) | Various locations in Philadelphia (TBA)

Showcasing films by Black, Brown and Indigenous artists from around the world, the BlackStar Film Festival brings features, shorts, documentaries, panel discussions and parties to venues citywide.

Made in America Festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

September 2-3, 2023 | Benjamin Franklin Parkway

This Jay-Z-curated festival returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with an epic lineup of some of the hottest established and up-and-coming musicians. Stay tuned for this year’s performers.

Kennett Square Mushroom Festival

September 9-10, 2023 | 600 S. Broad Street, Kennett Square

Did you know that the “Mushroom Capital of the World” is just outside of Philadelphia? To celebrate its unusual claim to fame, the charming town of Kennett Square hosts a two-day Mushroom Festival every September, full of fungi-themed food, music, exhibits and activities.

Doylestown Arts Festival

September 9-10, 2023 | East State & North Main streets, Doylestown

Spotlighting the bustling arts scene in Bucks County, the Doylestown Arts Festival is a two-day juried art, music and food showcase along the streets of Doylestown. This year — the festival’s 32nd anniversary — attendees can expect over 150 artists specializing in glass, pottery, wood, printmaking, live art demonstrations, music and a vast food court.

Fall Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

September 15-17, 2023 | Rittenhouse Square, South 18th & Locust streets

The fall edition of this twice-a-year event — the oldest outdoor fine arts show in the country — brings paintings, glassware, sketches and more art to Rittenhouse Square for an outdoor gallery featuring work by talented artists and crafters. Stay tuned to the event’s website for more details about featured artists.

Opera Philadelphia’s Festival O23

September 21 – October 1, 2023 | Various locations

The fifth iteration of Opera Philadelphia’s annual, season-opening Festival O brings a star-studded lineup of live performances to multiple venues in the city. With six world premieres in its first four years, Festival O continues to exercise an “outsized influence” (New Yorker) on the future of opera in 2023 with the world premiere of 10 Days in a Madhouse, an experimental, psychological opera inspired by the life of Nellie Bly, a trailblazing reporter who in 1887 faked madness to be admitted to Blackwell’s Asylum for the Insane and to report in conditions from inside the New York City mental hospital.

Hispanic Heritage Month

September 15 – October 15, 2023 | Various locations including Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia typically honors this national event with the Feria del Barrio in El Centro de Oro, a Latin American Book Fair and the Puerto Rican Day Parade on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, among other happenings. More info about 2023’s events should become available later in the year.

Fringe Festival

September 2023 TBA | Various locations including FringeArts, 140 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

For nearly a month, avant-garde performance meets street theater during the annual Fringe Festival. Each year, the festival brings performances ranging from circus arts to comedy to traditional and unexpected venues throughout the city.

FALL

XPoNential Music Festival in Camden

September 22-24, 2023 | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Boulevard, Camden, NJ & Wiggins Waterfront Park, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ

WXPN, the public radio station of the University of Pennsylvania, brings together musical legends and new performers along the Camden waterfront at this can’t-miss annual fest at Wiggins Waterfront Park and Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly the BB&T Pavilion). Stay tuned for this year’s lineup.

Fishtown Festivale

Saturday, September 23, 2023 | Frankford Avenue from Girard Avenue to Palmer Street

Celebrating all things beer and Fishtown, this street fest highlights local restaurants, bars, and art and retail vendors. Carnival games, a dunk tank and DJs complete the vibe.

Downingtown Fall Fest

Sunday, September 24, 2023 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Green Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue, Downingtown

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary

September – November 2023 | Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Avenue

Eastern State Penitentiary opens the cell blocks after dark for a revamped iteration of its Halloween event that underwent a makeover in 2021. With multiple haunted houses, a psychedelic walk-through experience, interactive performances and more, this event in the nation’s first penitentiary offers the perfect setting for seasonal frights.

DesignPhiladelphia

October 4-15, 2023 | Various locations in Philadelphia (TBA)

Produced by the Center for Architecture and Design, DesignPhiladelphia is a 10-day fest highlighting the city’s design excellence, the skills of local designers and the impact of design on everyday life. Be on the lookout for panels, parties and tour announcements.

Philly Bike Ride

Saturday, October 14, 2023 | 7:30 a.m. | Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Following a successful inaugural year, the Philly Bike Ride invites cyclists of all skill levels to cruise through 20 miles of car-free streets. The route takes bicyclists from the Philadelphia Museum of Art and back, past popular monuments. The ride ends with a festival featuring music, food and activities.

OctoberFeast at Peddler’s Village

October 14-15, 2023 | Peddler’s Village, 100 Peddlers Village, New Hope

Transport yourself to Germany without leaving Bucks County when Peddler’s Village hosts its annual OctoberFeast. Over the course of two days, visitors can sample beers in the beer garden (in their own custom stein!), enjoy fare from food trucks, and delight in German brass music and folk dances.

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours

October 14-15, 21-22, 2023 | Various locations throughout Philadelphia (TBA)

Hundreds of artists and community spaces open their doors to the public during Philadelphia Open Studio Tours (POST), an annual tradition that seeks to make workshops, galleries and other creative spaces more accessible. Check POST’s official website for the list of participating artists and galleries on each date.

Philadelphia Film Festival

October 19-29, 2023 | Various locations including Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut Street

This annual festival showcases the best in independent and foreign cinema — shorts, features, animated and guest-accompanied films — in theaters and venues around Philadelphia.

South Street Headhouse District PumpkinFest

Saturday, October 28, 2023 | noon-4 p.m. | Headhouse Plaza, South 2nd Street

Celebrate the spooky season under the Headhouse Shambles during the annual South Street Headhouse District PumpkinFest. On the docket: pumpkin-carving and -decorating activities, trick-or-treating at local businesses, live music and shopping.

Head of the Schuylkill Regatta

October 28-29, 2023 | Kelly Drive & Fountain Green Drive

Rowers of all levels — high school, college, elite and world champions — converge on the Schuylkill River for the two-day Head of the Schuylkill Regatta. The race winds along Kelly Drive, which offers optimal viewing points and a festive atmosphere made up of rowers and spectators alike.

Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

November 3-5, 2023 | Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

Museum-quality handmade jewelry, textiles and mixed media are on display and for sale during this juried show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Apple Festival at Peddler’s Village

November 4-5, 2023 | Peddler’s Village, 100 Peddlers Village, New Hope

Fall’s premier fruit steals the scene this weekend at Peddler’s Village. From fresh apple cider to apple pies, no apple delicacy is off limits for tasting and purchase.

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

November 18-19, 2023 | Benjamin Franklin Parkway

One of the country’s premier — and most scenic — running events sends thousands of athletes through historic Center City, past the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Boathouse Row, while spectators (some with cheeky signs) cheer them on. The weekend often includes an 8K race, half-marathon, a Kids Fun Run, and the Health & Fitness Expo.

6abc/Dunkin’ Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade

November 23, 2022 | 8 a.m.-noon | Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The nation’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parade — originally founded in 1920 — brings larger-than-life floats, spectacular marching bands, dazzling dancers, A-listers and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival

November 2023 TBA | Location: TBA

Among the largest festivals of its kind, the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival celebrates and showcases the stories of Asians and Pacific Islanders in film, performance art, music and other creative expressions during its multi-day run and during special events throughout the year.

Holidays and New Year’s Eve in Philadelphia

December 2023 | Various locations including Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F. Kennedy Boulevard

The holidays are a magical time in Philadelphia. As the temperature dips and the year nears its end, the city is aglow with shimmering light shows, can’t-miss pop-up markets, festive decorations and stellar only-in-Philly attractions. The city typically rings in the new year with unforgettable fireworks displays over the Delaware River and the Mummers Parade, an event that’s been a Philly New Year’s Day tradition for more than a century.

