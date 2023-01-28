Ryvyl Shareholder Notice

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Ryvyl To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ryvyl Inc. ("Ryvyl" or the "Company") RVYL.

On January 20, 2023, after trading hours, Ryvyl announced that its previous financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and going forward, as well as the related audit report of the Company's previous independent registered public accounting firm "can no longer be relied upon" and that it anticipated filing restatements. Ryvyl also announced that it "is expected that the restatement of the financial statements for the annual and interim periods referred to above will result in decreases to total revenue, increased net losses, decreases to total assets, and decreased total stockholder's equity."

Ryvyl also disclosed that it had reassessed the effectiveness of its internal controls and "has determined that one or more material weaknesses exist in the Company's internal control including a material weakness related to accounting for certain complex business transactions."

On this news, Ryvyl's stock fell 14.63% to close at $0.70 per share on January 23, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

