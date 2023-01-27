NEBRASKA, January 27 - CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Appoints Public Service Commissioner for District 2

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced he is appointing Christian Mirch to serve as the District 2 Commissioner on the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The position was previously held by Crystal Rhoades who was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk of the District Court.

"Christian understands the importance of infrastructure for the future of Nebraska,” said said Governor Pillen. "He will work hard to update our infrastructure so that Nebraska can continue to compete and grow in the 21st century.”

Mirch is an attorney and active law enforcement officer. He earned his Juris Doctor from Creighton University in 2018, while working for the Omaha Police Department (OPD). While a member of OPD, he served with the Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Special Operations Section – Gang Unit. He was with the force for 10 years and continues to serve in his free time as a police officer for a rural community just outside of Omaha.