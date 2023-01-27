NEBRASKA, January 27 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Appoints Fire Marshal

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced he is appointing Scott Cordes as the Nebraska State Fire Marshal. Cordes will replace Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues.

"Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics," said Governor Pillen. "He understands we need to help volunteers so they can continue to protect their communities without red tape and unnecessary interference from the state."

Cordes is currently the administrative department head overseeing all public safety activities for Norfolk including police, fire and Region 11 Emergency Management. Previously, he served the Norfolk Fire Division for 25 years in various capacities including, city fire marshal, assistant fire chief and fire chief. Cordes also worked for the State Fire Marshal's office as a flammable liquids division inspector and as deputy state fire marshal. He has an Associate’s Degree in Fire Protection Technology from Southeast Community College, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and a Master of Science Degree in Leadership from Bellevue University.