Juriscorp Law Announces Free Initial Consultation for Edmontonians
"We are committed to helping Edmontonians protect their rights," said the firm.
We provide an incomparable client experience, through transparent legal practices in the areas of corporate commercial, residential real estate, family law, and estate planning.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juriscorp Law, on January 28, 2023, announced the launch of their free initial consultation for Edmontonians, looking for legal advice and representation on real estate, business, family, immigration and employment issues.
— Shounak Mehta
The law firm said it is committed to providing quality legal services to the residents of Edmonton and dedicated to providing close, personal attention to each and every client, and strive for the best possible outcome.
The law firm's Principal Lawyer, Shounak Mehta, said the team of lawyers at Juriscorp Law are aware of the modern day complexities and can provide constructive and strategic advice for all your needs while adhering to the strictest confidentiality.
For more information about Juriscorp Law and their free initial consultation, please visit their website at www.juriscorplaw.ca. The law firm is located at 5324 Calgary Trail NW Suite# 200, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J8.
Shounak Mehta
Juriscorp Law Office Edmonton
email us here