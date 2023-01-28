Loan Growth Drives Q4 Profits for INSBANK Parent InsCorp

Submit Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InsCorp IBTN reported a fourth quarter net profit of $2,319,000 or, 0.80 per share, representing a 33% increase over the fourth quarter of 2021. Year-to-date earnings are $10,336,000, or $3.59 per share. At the bank-level, net interest income for the quarter was $6,546,000, which was a 17.3% increase over the prior year same quarter. Operating income for the quarter was driven by a stable net interest margin as well as loan growth. During the quarter loans grew $31 million, or at an annualized rate of 20%. Operating income before tax at the bank-level was $3,208,000, as compared to $2,719,000 during the fourth quarter of the prior year. "The momentum of the quarter capped off a strong year of loan growth for INSBANK, which included more than $60 million of net growth in our MedQuity division," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "While credit markets are tightening amid concerns of recession, we are thoughtfully allocating credit to industry silos that have had minimal credit cycle correlation to recessionary environments," Rieniets continued.

For the year non-interest bearing deposit balances increased 9.9% on a consolidated basis, while interest-bearing accounts decreased slightly by 3.2%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.05% during the fourth quarter, increasing from 1.18% the prior quarter. Bank-level quarterly operating expenses of $3,618,000 equated to 1.99% of assets, and contributed to an efficiency ratio of 53.3%, which compares favorably to the bank's historical peer group average. Asset quality measures remained strong with non-performing assets and past due loans totaling 0.36%. "While we're very pleased with strong loan growth, the fourth quarter also witnessed the culmination of a multi-year project to convert and upgrade to an open API core software platform," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "With this conversion successfully completed, the bank can better leverage data and integrate industry-specific software solutions for our customers, both of which are critical for achieving core deposit objectives in 2023 and beyond," Rieniets continued.

Also during the fourth quarter, on December 9th the company paid a semi-annual dividend of $0.15 to shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022.

Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include:

  • Loans grew $96.9 million or 17.6% as of December 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021.
  • Total assets grew $51.6 million or 7.4% as of December 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits grew $7.9 million or 9.9% during the 12 months ended December 31, 2022.
  • Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.86% for the year ended December 31, 2022, slightly higher than 1.77% for the same period in 2021 and compared favorably to the bank's most recently reported FDIC peer group average of 2.36%.
  • Assets per employee remained strong at $13.4 million, compared to the most recent FDIC peer group average of $6.9 million.
  • Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 2.17% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, increasing from 0.72% for the same period in 2021.
  • Net income before taxes, at the bank level, were $12.0 million after excluding one-time gains on derivative products of $2.8 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $9.2 million at December 31, 2021.
  • Quarterly earnings per share were $0.80 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $0.60 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
  • Annualized return on assets was 1.26% for the quarter-ended December 31, 2022.
  • Annualized return on tangible common equity was 15.03% for the quarter-ended December 31, 2022.
  • The percentage of loans past due and non-accrual to gross loans was 0.36%.
  • Net recoveries for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were $83,000.
  • The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.35%.
  • Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) reflected a loss on the securities portfolio partially offset by gains on interest rate swaps held by the bank for interest rate risk purposes, resulting in a $57,000 increase in AOCI for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
  • Tangible book value increased to $21.70 on December 31, 2022, from $18.90 at December 31, 2021.

About INSBANK 

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently.  In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online.  Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to physicians, partnerships, and practices nationwide, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits.  INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(000's)

(unaudited)













December 31,


December 31,





2022


2021

Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents


$                         5,412


$                       16,680

Interest Bearing Deposits


18,226


73,746

Securities


38,285


21,606










Loans


648,382


551,463

  Allowance for Loan Losses


(8,778)


(8,025)

Net Loans


639,604


543,438










Premises and Equipment, net


13,028


13,345

Bank Owned Life Insurance


13,721


13,398

Restricted Equity Securities


10,996


9,054

Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net

1,091


1,091

Other Assets


11,827


8,247










  Total Assets


$                    752,190


$                    700,605










Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities







  Deposits








   Non-interest-bearing


$                       87,842


$                       79,929

   Interest-bearing


488,685


504,781

   Total Deposits


576,527


584,710










  Federal Home Loan Bank Advances


67,000


32,000

  Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund

-


1,404

  Subordinated Debentures


17,500


17,500

  Line of Credit


7,500


2,500

  Federal Funds Purchased


15,000


4,000

  Other Liabilities


4,823


3,278

Total Liabilities


688,350


645,392










Shareholders' Equity








Common Stock


32,656


32,087

Treasury Stock


(3,200)


(3,150)

Accumulated Retained Earnings


34,797


25,689

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

(413)


587

Total Stockholders' Equity


63,840


55,213

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$                    752,190


$                    700,605










Tangible Book Value


$                         21.70


$                         18.90

 

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(000's)

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021










Interest Income

$                           9,426

$                         6,521

$                        30,730

$                       24,901

Interest Expense

2,879

938

6,517

4,690

Net Interest Income

6,547

5,583

24,213

20,211

Provision for Loan Losses

75

450

670

1,850

Non-Interest Income








Service Charges on Deposit Accounts

41

60

209

240

Bank Owned Life Insurance

82

81

322

283

Gain on Security Sales

-

-

-

62

Other

330

222

1,131

1,114

Non-Interest Expense








Salaries and Benefits

2,336

2,234

8,402

7,332

Occupancy and equipment

350

363

1,563

1,347

Data Processing

302

151

858

597

Marketing and Advertising

150

170

524

574

Other

598

843

2,266

2,373

Net income from Operations

3,189

1,735

11,592

7,837










Gain on Interest Rate Hedges/Securities

(25)

604

2,814

748

Interest Expense-Holding Co. Debt

343

275

1,095

992

Income Before Income Taxes

2,821

2,064

13,311

7,593

Income Tax Expense

(502)

(321)

(2,975)

(1,564)

Net Income

$                           2,319

$                         1,743

$                        10,336

$                         6,029










Return on Weighted Average Common Shares

$                             0.80

$                           0.60

$                             3.59

$                           2.06

 

 

