Loan Growth Drives Q4 Profits for INSBANK Parent InsCorp

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InsCorp IBTN reported a fourth quarter net profit of $2,319,000 or, 0.80 per share, representing a 33% increase over the fourth quarter of 2021. Year-to-date earnings are $10,336,000, or $3.59 per share. At the bank-level, net interest income for the quarter was $6,546,000, which was a 17.3% increase over the prior year same quarter. Operating income for the quarter was driven by a stable net interest margin as well as loan growth. During the quarter loans grew $31 million, or at an annualized rate of 20%. Operating income before tax at the bank-level was $3,208,000, as compared to $2,719,000 during the fourth quarter of the prior year. "The momentum of the quarter capped off a strong year of loan growth for INSBANK, which included more than $60 million of net growth in our MedQuity division," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "While credit markets are tightening amid concerns of recession, we are thoughtfully allocating credit to industry silos that have had minimal credit cycle correlation to recessionary environments," Rieniets continued.

For the year non-interest bearing deposit balances increased 9.9% on a consolidated basis, while interest-bearing accounts decreased slightly by 3.2%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.05% during the fourth quarter, increasing from 1.18% the prior quarter. Bank-level quarterly operating expenses of $3,618,000 equated to 1.99% of assets, and contributed to an efficiency ratio of 53.3%, which compares favorably to the bank's historical peer group average. Asset quality measures remained strong with non-performing assets and past due loans totaling 0.36%. "While we're very pleased with strong loan growth, the fourth quarter also witnessed the culmination of a multi-year project to convert and upgrade to an open API core software platform," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "With this conversion successfully completed, the bank can better leverage data and integrate industry-specific software solutions for our customers, both of which are critical for achieving core deposit objectives in 2023 and beyond," Rieniets continued.

Also during the fourth quarter, on December 9th the company paid a semi-annual dividend of $0.15 to shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022.

Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include:

Loans grew $96.9 million or 17.6% as of December 31, 2022 , compared to December 31, 2021 .

or 17.6% as of , compared to . Total assets grew $51.6 million or 7.4% as of December 31, 2022 , compared to December 31, 2021 .

or 7.4% as of , compared to . Non-interest bearing deposits grew $7.9 million or 9.9% during the 12 months ended December 31, 2022 .

or 9.9% during the 12 months ended . Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.86% for the year ended December 31, 2022 , slightly higher than 1.77% for the same period in 2021 and compared favorably to the bank's most recently reported FDIC peer group average of 2.36%.

, slightly higher than 1.77% for the same period in 2021 and compared favorably to the bank's most recently reported FDIC peer group average of 2.36%. Assets per employee remained strong at $13.4 million , compared to the most recent FDIC peer group average of $6.9 million .

, compared to the most recent FDIC peer group average of . Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 2.17% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 , increasing from 0.72% for the same period in 2021.

, increasing from 0.72% for the same period in 2021. Net income before taxes, at the bank level, were $12.0 million after excluding one-time gains on derivative products of $2.8 million at December 31, 2022 , compared to $9.2 million at December 31, 2021 .

after excluding one-time gains on derivative products of at , compared to at . Quarterly earnings per share were $0.80 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $0.60 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 .

for the quarter ended , compared to for the quarter ended . Annualized return on assets was 1.26% for the quarter-ended December 31, 2022 .

. Annualized return on tangible common equity was 15.03% for the quarter-ended December 31, 2022 .

. The percentage of loans past due and non-accrual to gross loans was 0.36%.

Net recoveries for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , were $83,000 .

, were . The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.35%.

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) reflected a loss on the securities portfolio partially offset by gains on interest rate swaps held by the bank for interest rate risk purposes, resulting in a $57,000 increase in AOCI for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .

increase in AOCI for the three months ended . Tangible book value increased to $21.70 on December 31, 2022 , from $18.90 at December 31, 2021 .

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to physicians, partnerships, and practices nationwide, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (unaudited)





























December 31,





December 31,









2022





2021 Assets















Cash and Cash Equivalents





$ 5,412





$ 16,680 Interest Bearing Deposits





18,226





73,746 Securities





38,285





21,606



















Loans





648,382





551,463 Allowance for Loan Losses





(8,778)





(8,025) Net Loans





639,604





543,438



















Premises and Equipment, net





13,028





13,345 Bank Owned Life Insurance





13,721





13,398 Restricted Equity Securities





10,996





9,054 Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net

1,091





1,091 Other Assets





11,827





8,247



















Total Assets





$ 752,190





$ 700,605



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Liabilities















Deposits

















Non-interest-bearing





$ 87,842





$ 79,929

Interest-bearing





488,685





504,781

Total Deposits





576,527





584,710



















Federal Home Loan Bank Advances





67,000





32,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund

-





1,404 Subordinated Debentures





17,500





17,500 Line of Credit





7,500





2,500 Federal Funds Purchased





15,000





4,000 Other Liabilities





4,823





3,278 Total Liabilities





688,350





645,392



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common Stock





32,656





32,087

Treasury Stock





(3,200)





(3,150)

Accumulated Retained Earnings





34,797





25,689

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

(413)





587

Total Stockholders' Equity





63,840





55,213 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity





$ 752,190





$ 700,605



















Tangible Book Value





$ 21.70





$ 18.90

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (000's) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



















Interest Income

$ 9,426

$ 6,521

$ 30,730

$ 24,901 Interest Expense

2,879

938

6,517

4,690 Net Interest Income

6,547

5,583

24,213

20,211 Provision for Loan Losses

75

450

670

1,850 Non-Interest Income

















Service Charges on Deposit Accounts

41

60

209

240

Bank Owned Life Insurance

82

81

322

283

Gain on Security Sales

-

-

-

62

Other

330

222

1,131

1,114 Non-Interest Expense

















Salaries and Benefits

2,336

2,234

8,402

7,332

Occupancy and equipment

350

363

1,563

1,347

Data Processing

302

151

858

597

Marketing and Advertising

150

170

524

574

Other

598

843

2,266

2,373 Net income from Operations

3,189

1,735

11,592

7,837



















Gain on Interest Rate Hedges/Securities

(25)

604

2,814

748 Interest Expense-Holding Co. Debt

343

275

1,095

992 Income Before Income Taxes

2,821

2,064

13,311

7,593 Income Tax Expense

(502)

(321)

(2,975)

(1,564) Net Income

$ 2,319

$ 1,743

$ 10,336

$ 6,029



















Return on Weighted Average Common Shares

$ 0.80

$ 0.60

$ 3.59

$ 2.06

