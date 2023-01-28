Lawsuit Deadline Notice: Investors who lost over $250,000 with shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on February 6th in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Iris Energy Limited IREN shares.

Investors who purchased shares in excess of $250,000 of Iris Energy Limited IREN have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 6, 2023. Those NASDAQ: IREN investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 7, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Iris Energy Limited in the U.S. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Offering Documents that were filed in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on or about November 17, 2021 and that the Defendants between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022 made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that certain of Iris Energy Limited's Bitcoin miners, owned through its Non-Recourse SPVs, were unlikely to produce sufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations, that accordingly, Iris's use of equipment financing agreements to procure Bitcoin miners was not as sustainable as Defendants had represented, that the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business, operations, and financial condition, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022 were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

