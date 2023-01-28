DDOT Announces New Permitted Providers for 2023-2024 Shared Fleet Devices Program, Launches Public-Facing Dashboard

(WASHINGTON, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced Veo as the newest addition to the District’s shared fleet devices program, joining Lime, Lyft, and Spin as permitted providers to operate escooters and/or ebikes in the District. As demand and accessibility for shared fleet devices increase, DDOT also launched an online dashboard where the public can see where and how these devices are being used in the District.

“We are thrilled to see how popular this program is in the District and the great impact dockless scooters and bikes are having toward Mayor Bowser’s sustainability goals,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “With Veo successfully completing DDOT’s stringent permitting process, it will now help meet the ever-increasing demand for more devices and greater accessibility, something residents can now follow online, in real-time.”

DDOT’s selection of Veo is the program’s first new permit award since 2019; during the pandemic permits of existing providers were extended. Incumbent operators Helbiz and Bird were not awarded permits and have exited the District.

Since the DDOT program launched in 2018, more than 11 million trips have been made on shared ebikes and escooters in the District, covering more than 15 million miles. Ebikes and escooters are fundamental parts of DDOT’s MoveDC long-range plan and provide reliable multimodal transportation options for those traveling in the District while limiting the reliance of single-occupancy vehicle trips.

DDOT has partnered with Ride Report to offer the new public dashboard.

For more details, please visit DDOT’s Shared Fleet Devices Program webpage