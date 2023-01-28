Lighting Designer Xiangfu Xiao
New York Art Life Magazine Speaks to Xiangfu Xiao. An interesting interview that sheds light on the world of lighting art
Our job is not to illuminate, but to create the right harmony between light and darkness. Caravaggio teaches us”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many artists and lighting designers working in the scene now, that are creating magical sets and lighting designs and with every play, it becomes more and more advanced. There is one lighting designer that you must know, and he is currently on the rise. He is shining with every new design that he makes.
— Xiangfu Xiao
New York Art Life is committed to introducing these artists and keeping the art community aware of all the new game changers. Xiangfu Xiao is a lighting designer based in New York City. He has worked on many projects in the city and has received his training here. In his training, his peers recognized his skill and ability to create change and break the trends with his unique style. We will talk more about his work in this article.
New York Art Life spoke to Xiangfu Xiao about his work and the incredible projects he has been working on (You can read the full interview on Ny Art Life). He mentions how fond he is of the versatility of his medium and how he admires working with artists that have different styles and narratives. Xiangfu was the lighting designer for a play called Measure for Measure at the Mark O'Donnell Theater in New York City. This play was directed by Raquel Chavez and Beth Ann Hopkins. His work received a lot of praise and he was given more opportunities because of his immense skill in lighting design. His work was recognized so much that his name was mentioned in an article about the play published by Broadway World. Broadway World is a theater news website based in New
York City covers news about Broadway and off-Broadway theater productions. They also publish reviews and update the theater community in New York about what is happening in the theater world right now. He was also given a lot of appreciation by The Theater Times which is a nonpartisan global theater portal. His work on Measure for Measure was so successful that many of his peers look up to him as a source of inspiration as they do with every other project as well.
Xiangfu is currently working as an assistant and associate lighting designer. He has worked on a number of impressive projects. His most recent project was a concert called The March to Liberation. The world premiere took place at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center. He also worked on Becomes a Woman an off-off-Broadway production at NY City Center Stage II. Both of these shows had a great influence on him and the audience alike. With every project that he works on, no matter how successful it is, he continues wanting more and strives to create another lighting design that nobody has ever seen. And he is successful in that quest. Xiangfu continues to break barriers and to prove to everyone that pursuing your dreams works.
He reflects on his experience working at Lincoln Center, and how amazing it was to be part of a large group that created such a profound piece of work. Xiangfu says, “I've always wanted to work at Lincoln Center. I am very appreciative of this opportunity; I think my favorite thing about working here and on this play is watching the magnificent artists, writers, directors, cast, and crew create so much power and energy every day. It is impossible not to create good work when you're surrounded by so many great forces.”
