Integem Launches Holographic AR Coding, AI, STEM, Game Design, 3D, Art & Animation Summer Camp 2023

Integem Holographic AR Coding, AI, Robotics, STEM, Arts, and Game Design Camps

Integem In-person Summer Camps for Kids & Teens in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Orange County are open for registration

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integem (camp.integem.com), a cutting-edge company revolutionizing the field of Holographic AR STEM and art education, is proud to announce that registration is now open for the highly-anticipated Camp Integem 2023. The annual summer program offers children aged 5-18 the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of Holographic AR coding, AI, robotics, digital art, 2D/3D game design, 3D modeling, 2D/3D animation, space and nature exploration, and more.

This year, Camp Integem is expanding to new locations across San Francisco, Greater Los Angeles, Orange County, and Irvine, providing even more children with the chance to discover their passion for technology and creativity.

At Integem, we believe that every child has the potential to become a future tech leader or a top-notch artist/designer,” said Integem CEO Dr. Eliza Du. “That’s why we’ve designed Camp Integem to tap into children's imaginations, curiosities, and innate talents and empower them to explore, design, and innovate with future technologies and designs. We’re excited to expand our program to even more locations and can’t wait to welcome the next generation of tech innovators and digital artists to our summer program.

Camp Integem offers 42 courses, catering to all skill levels and ages, with students grouped into ages 5-8, 8-10, 10-14, and 14+. No prior knowledge is required to sign up for any of the courses, and new programs for 2023 include:

• Year-Round Tech Leadership: past students older than 13 can sign up to learn tech leadership basics and other chosen subjects of interest, helping them to become the next generation of tech leaders.

• Private online classes: students who can’t attend in person can now learn remotely, ensuring that no child is left behind.

• Additional AI camps: students as young as 6 can now engage with AI, and students 10 and up can now earn NVidia AI certifications, giving them a head start in the field of AI.

• 3D AR Design: students who love art and animation can learn to rig their favorite cartoon characters, bringing their favorite characters to life.

• Advanced 3D Holographic AR: Students can create vivid animations with Adobe Character Animator, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with Holographic AR.

• AP Classes (for High School students): College-board-approved AP courses are available for Computer Science Principle, 2D Art Design, 3D Art Design, Seminar, and Research, preparing students for college and beyond.

Alongside these exciting new programs, popular courses from previous years will be returning, including:

• AR Coding, STEM & Game Design (Ages 5-18): students will code their own applications, with fans of Minecraft and Roblox encouraged to sign up!

• AR, AI & Robotics Engineering (Ages 5-18): students will code and design their own intelligent AR applications with AI, and learn the ropes of Holographic AR.

• AR Digital Art, Animation, 3D Design (Ages 5-18): Students will create their own AR art, animations, and 3D designs, perfect for future digital artists!

Since 2018, Integem has invested in the education of K-12 students across more than twenty countries, sparking curiosity and creativity in over 20,000 students through its in-person and online courses. And now, with the expansion of Camp Integem to new locations, even more children will have the opportunity to discover their passion for technology and creativity. With support from over 200 local schools, this annual summer program not only teaches STEM, but also nurtures holistic principles such as interactive storytelling skills, empathy, and leadership.

Don't miss out on this opportunity! Only 8 students per teacher. Secure a spot for your child in the highly-anticipated Camp Integem 2023. Learn more at: https://camp.integem.com.

