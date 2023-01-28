Submit Release
Rock Edge Announces Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") REDG announces it has granted a total of 1 million stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base metal and critical mineral properties of merit. The Superb Lake Lithium Project consists of 81 mining claims totalling 6,468 hectares in three separate claim groups. The properties are located approximately 40 km north of Nakina, Ontario along the English River-East Wabigoon sub-province boundary. The Stockwork Property is located in Southern British Columbia, approximately 55 km southeast of Vernon, within the Vernon Mining Division.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Charles Desjardins
CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:
Charles Desjardins
Email: charlesventure@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

