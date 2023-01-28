Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,544 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court names 2 new State Bar board members

Two San Francisco attorneys have been appointed to the State Bar Board of Trustees by the California Supreme Court. The new trustees are Raymond Buenaventura, founder of Buenaventura Law Firm, and Sarah A. Good, partner and chief talent and inclusion officer at Farella Braun Martell LPP, the court announced Thursday.

You just read:

Supreme Court names 2 new State Bar board members

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.