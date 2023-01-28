Supreme Court names 2 new State Bar board members

Two San Francisco attorneys have been appointed to the State Bar Board of Trustees by the California Supreme Court. The new trustees are Raymond Buenaventura, founder of Buenaventura Law Firm, and Sarah A. Good, partner and chief talent and inclusion officer at Farella Braun Martell LPP, the court announced Thursday.
