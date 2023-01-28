Acentec Introduces Cloud-first Data Protection as a Service
Acentec, a leading provider of data protection solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Cloud-first Data Protection as a Service. This new offering will help businesses of all sizes to spend less time babysitting their data and more time focusing on their core operations.
The Cloud-first Data Protection as a Service features a unified, multi-tenant management console that saves hours of administrative time every week. The console is intuitive enough for junior staff to manage, making it an ideal solution for businesses that want to streamline their data protection processes.
Additionally, the Cloud-first Data Protection as a Service includes cloud storage, eliminating the need for businesses to pay extra for a third-party cloud storage provider. Acentec helps businesses keep their data in-region, with worldwide data centers and AES 256-bit encryption for backups in transit and at rest.
The service also allows businesses to broaden their backup services, enabling them to back up virtual and physical servers, databases, workstations, documents, and Microsoft 365 data. Businesses can also offer different service levels with a single product, making it an ideal solution for businesses of all sizes.
Acentec's Cloud-first Data Protection as a Service is now available and can be purchased directly from Acentec or through its network of partners.
"We are excited to introduce this new service, which will help businesses to better protect their data and reduce their administrative burden," said Jeff Mongelli, CEO of Acentec. "Our Cloud-first Data Protection as a Service will enable businesses to focus on their core operations while we take care of their data protection needs."
For more information about Acentec's Cloud-first Data Protection as a Service, please visit https://acentec.com/cloud-backup-solutions-for-business/.
