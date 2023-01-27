Submit Release
Governor Cooper Encourages Eligible North Carolinians to Claim Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) on Federal Taxes to Access Full Benefits

NORTH CAROLINA, January 27 - Today, Governor Cooper joined the United States Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service in recognizing January 27 as Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Awareness Day to encourage eligible North Carolinians to claim the tax credit on their upcoming federal taxes.

“North Carolina families should take a moment today to determine if they are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “This can help hard working families with tax relief they deserve.”

For over forty-five years, the EITC has been supporting hardworking people by offering tax credits to low- to moderate-income workers and families. The EITC, combined with the Child Tax Credit (CTC), lifts over nine million people out of poverty annually – half of them children.

North Carolina residents who earned less than $59,187 from wages, income from a job where the employer didn’t withhold tax, or money made from self-employment including owning and operating a business or farm last year may qualify for the EITC and might not know it. Those who don’t claim the credit are missing a tax benefit they have earned.

The resources below offer support in identifying if residents are eligible for the EITC and supplemental help in completing and filing their taxes.

  • The Internal Revenue Service offers an interactive online tool, EITC Assistant at www.irs.gov/eitcassistant, that guides taxpayers through EITC eligibility and estimates their possible credit.
  • Free tax return preparation is available to assist workers in avoiding costly errors at www.irs.gov/vita.
  • Eligible EITC workers may visit www.IRS.gov to find a free tax assistance site.
  • Free filing software is available at www.irs.gov/freefile to help prepare and e-file federal taxes.

For more information, please visit EITC Central at www.eitc.irs.gov.

