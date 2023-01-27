Introducing Domus Zamittello – A Boutique Hotel in the Heart of Valletta, Malta

Domus Zamittello, a luxurious boutique hotel located in the heart of Valletta, is a short distance to the main bus terminus, close to the magnificent parliament and a few steps from the open-air theatre, formally the Royal Malta Opera House, and is surrounded by the best culinary addresses of the capital city. Being the most centrally located boutique hotel in Valletta, Domus Zamittello invites guests to enjoy the vibrant and cultural baroque capital whilst appreciating the architectural beauty of this prestigious building. The hotel has a distinctive open-air terrace on the 3rd floor overlooking Republic Street, which enjoys magnificent views of the Gateway to Valletta and the island views beyond.

"This was one of the best stays we ever had.” said a reviewer on TripAdvisor.

Domus Zamittello is the no.1 hotel in Valletta on TripAdvisor, as rated by 343 guests and is a winner of the 2022 Travellers Choice Awards. The hotel has also been awarded multiple architectural awards as well as tourism awards by Booking.com and Hotels.com.

The hotel boasts 21 classic, uniquely designed rooms, including 6 suites, each equipped with modern amenities such as air-conditioning, Wi-Fi, and flat-screen TVs. Guests can also enjoy a delicious breakfast in the Mezzodi restaurant. The terrace on the 3rd floor is open to guests, with a drinks service allowing guests to enjoy, which offers stunning views of the city and the surrounding area.

Domus Zamittello is located in the heart of Valletta, Malta's capital city and a UNESCO World Heritage site. As one enters the main entrance of Valletta, one can find the hotel ideally located at the beginning of Republic Street; Valletta’s leading high street runs the length of the historical city & is home to high-end shopping addresses. The hotel is just a short walk away from many of the city's top attractions, including St. John's Co-Cathedral, the Upper Barrakka Gardens, and the Malta Experience.

"Our guests have been thrilled with their stay at Domus Zamittello," said Ms. Samantha Farinato, Rooms and Guest Relations Manager. "One guest recently commented, “We adored our stay here. Everyone who works here is so pleasant and helpful. The hotel is beautiful and is beautifully restored from the ancient building it was.”'

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Domus Zamittello is offering a special promotion of €200 for a one-night stay, Prosecco and a bouquet of flowers. Moreover, guests can also book the “Mezzodi wine pairing menu” for Valentine’s Day, which can be added on at €160 for 2 people.

The hotel is also committed to sustainability and eco-friendly efforts, from the renovation of the hotel, including double-glazing timber apertures, heat pumps, heat recovery ACs to the day-to-day operations, with efforts to reduce consumption of single-use plastic and locally & sustainably sourced ingredients in the kitchen.

For more information or to book a stay at Domus Zamittello, please visit the hotel's website at www.domuszamittello.com or call +356 2122 7700.

