NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada and Government of British Columbia to provide update on implementation of B.C.'s exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and the Honourable Jennifer Whiteside, British Columbia Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, will provide joint remarks on the implementation of B.C.'s exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, coming into effect on January 31, 2023.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

