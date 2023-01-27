NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada and Government of British Columbia to provide update on implementation of B.C.'s exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and the Honourable Jennifer Whiteside, British Columbia Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, will provide joint remarks on the implementation of B.C.'s exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, coming into effect on January 31, 2023.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
The news conference will be preceded by an embargoed media technical briefing.
Date
January 30, 2023
Time
Technical briefing: 8:30 AM PT
News conference: 10:00 AM PT
Media Technical Briefing (virtual only):
A teleconference line is also available for listening to the event:
News Conference location:
Pan Pacific Hotel
999 Canada Place #300, Oceanview Suite 5
Vancouver, B.C.
Media may also join via Zoom:
