NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada and Government of British Columbia to provide update on implementation of B.C.'s exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and the Honourable Jennifer Whiteside, British Columbia Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, will provide joint remarks on the implementation of B.C.'s exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, coming into effect on January 31, 2023.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

The news conference will be preceded by an embargoed media technical briefing. 

Date
January 30, 2023

Time
Technical briefing: 8:30 AM PT
News conference: 10:00 AM PT

Media Technical Briefing (virtual only):
Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for listening to the event:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 9224130

News Conference location:
Pan Pacific Hotel
999 Canada Place #300, Oceanview Suite 5
Vancouver, B.C.

Media may also join via Zoom:
Link:  https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/63171762802 
Passcode:  037742
            

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

SOURCE Health Canada

