Oak Furniture Store & Sofas Is Here To Enthuse Homeowners With 100% Solid Hardwood Furniture

New Zealand’s largest retailer of solid hardwood furniture to helps every home find beautiful investment pieces that will truly stand the test of time.

Oak Furniture Store & Sofas is proudly launched in New Zealand as a part of the Pacific Furnishings Group. Pacific Furnishings Group is a global company with a head office in Beijing, China, with its distribution centers in Shanghai, Qingdao, Auckland and Huchiming ports.

They bring the best durable furniture items to the markets. The founder, Mr Lin Shan, started Oak Furniture Store & Sofas because he believed every home deserves beautiful furniture that will last a lifetime. His industry experience taught him that great pieces don’t have to cost the earth. With personal relationships with the international suppliers and quality control teams, and no expensive middlemen to add on costs, he crafted a furniture business as forward-thinking as he was. His vision still guides the company today, as it creates high-quality furniture in classic designs built to last.

Oak Furniture Store & Sofas inspires homeowners with a 100% solid hardwood LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, HOME, OFFICE, and BEDROOM FURNITURE in NZ. Each piece they create serves a purpose, from defining textures in homes to adding a lasting touch to the house's interior. There’s no interior style that looks out of place with solid hardwood, so such renovation is sure to be a success, whether designers are looking for a bed or buffet table in NZ.

Let their eyes wander through the company’s online collections or behold the beauty of the furniture in person at its Auckland showroom. It displays the best chest of drawers, beds, tables, chairs and sideboards in NZ.

Oak furniture store & sofas is a premier NZ home furniture store both online and from its showroom in Auckland since 2016. They supply solid hard wood furniture built with 100% Solid American Oak, Cherry and Walnut timber and quality NZ-made SOFAS & MATTRESSES for beautiful homes.

The buyer testimonials speak for themselves:

“Fantastic Design, the overall quality is better than we expected, and the packaging standard for national transit.”

“Beautiful furniture, friendly and helpful staff who are knowledgeable about their products. Thank you!”

