LA County Launches Fair Chance Hiring Program to Give System-Impacted Individuals an Equal Chance at Employment

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell and Department Of Economic Opportunity Announce Goal to Secure 200 Local Businesses Committed to Hiring System-Impacted Jobseekers

Today, LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and the Department of Economic Opportunity joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, galvanizing the county's business community to adopt Fair Chance hiring practices with the goal of getting 200 local businesses to commit to hiring system-impacted individuals this year.

The program launch was held at Earvin "Magic" Johnson Recreation Center and featured endorsements and speeches from Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, the Department of Economic Opportunity Director Kelly LoBianco, the Department of Human Resources Director Lisa Garrett, as well as supporting remarks from Fair Chance employers Clark Construction and Everytable. Business leaders who have adopted Fair Chance hiring practices had the opportunity to speak with employers who have not yet hired system-impacted individuals, dialoguing on the proven benefits and breaking down misconceptions surrounding previously incarcerated individuals reentering the workforce. The Department of Economic Opportunity has partnered with organizations Root & Rebound and LeadersUp to assist in providing resources and connections for the program.

"Equity starts with a fair chance," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell in her opening remarks. "I am proud to join the Department of Economic Opportunity in launching this initiative that provides mutual benefits for businesses and residents impacted by our justice system to succeed. We have a dedicated and motivated workforce ready to meet the moment in this tight labor market, and we are urging businesses to stand with us in creating thriving communities by providing economic opportunity to local and qualified residents."

The program comes at a time when the nationwide unemployment rate across system-impacted individuals is over 27%, with more than 650,000 individuals returning from incarceration annually. The Fair Chance hiring program aims to increase awareness of the 2018 California Fair Chance Act, a "Ban the Box" law which prohibits employers with more than five employees from asking about the conviction history of an applicant before making a job offer.

In response to the urgent need to create a more equitable workforce, the Department of Economic Opportunity is bringing together employers and system impacted jobseekers through curated information sessions that will match hiring needs with Fair Chance talent. By working with the network of America's Job Centers of California, the program ensures a Fair Chance hiring model that is business-led, mutually beneficial, opportunity-building and scalable.

"Fair chance hiring is good for the community and it's good for business too," said Department of Economic Opportunity Director Kelly LoBianco. "By working with our America's Job Centers of California, local businesses, who have reported hiring challenges across sectors, will now have access to a massive talent pool of local, diverse, and qualified workers ready to meet that hiring need while also ensuring that we drive competitive and inclusive growth right here in LA County."

"We are in the midst of one of the tightest markets for skilled labor the construction industry has ever seen," says Kwaku Gyabaah, Senior Vice President and business unit leader at Clark Construction Group. "By recruiting system-impacted individuals to our industry, we can expand economic opportunity for those who often face barriers accessing employment while also addressing the labor shortage. We look forward to working alongside other businesses in LA County to break down barriers for those who have gone through the criminal justice system."

"LeadersUp has been a consistent advocate and workforce champion for system-impacted individuals," said Jeffery Wallace, Commissioner of LA County Workforce Development Board and the CEO of LeadersUp. "We're humbled to follow Supervisor Mitchell's leadership. Her ability to challenge our county to imagine a brighter future fuels how we achieve our goals. Our research has been met with dedicated and intentional practice in our communities. We are ecstatic to continue working with business leaders and growing employers on their hiring practices. Together, we can give our neighbors across the county a real and fair chance to achieve their career goals."

The launch event featured an art installation by photographer Brandon Tauszik, who took portraits of several Los Angeles system-impacted individuals who have successfully gained employment through Fair Chance hiring, as well as each individual's employer. Each portrait featured a statement from the individual, shedding light on the experiences of those returning to their communities and the workforce and the managers who gave them a fair chance.

​​"People with criminal records experience over 44,000 barriers to reentry, including securing employment," said Carmen Garcia, Executive Director of Root & Rebound. "With a livable income, system-impacted people can financially support themselves and their loved ones, lowering the risk of recidivism, creating safer communities, and reducing racial disparities in economic outcomes. Root & Rebound is excited to partner with LA County in this Fair Chance Hiring Program to elevate and create more job opportunities for our system-impacted incarcerated community members."

"System-impacted people are goal-oriented," added Jack Morris, a system-impacted program manager at the RISE Reentry Program at St. John's Community Health. "If you can teach somebody how to do it, they can become one of your best employees."

The Fair Chance program will continue to host information sessions for businesses and system impacted individuals until June. Information sessions for system impacted jobseekers will offer the opportunity to connect with potential employers, learn more about fair chance hiring laws and legal support, receive free livescan services and identify career pathways in high growth industries in LA County. Information sessions for businesses will provide information on the suite of County incentives and services offered through America's Job Centers of California as well as discuss the benefits of Fair Chance hiring and contributing towards a more equitable and inclusive economy. For more information on the Fair Chance program and upcoming events, visit opportunity.lacounty.gov.

About Los Angeles County Fair Chance Hiring

With the vision and guidance from the Board of Supervisors, the Department of Economic Opportunity is leading the design and implementation of the Fair Chance hiring program in partnership with LeadersUp, Root and Rebound, and TaskForce. Other key collaborators in this effort include the LA County Department of Human Resources (DHR), the Justice, Care, and Opportunities Department (JCOD) and America's Job Centers of California (AJCC), as well as our partners and allies in the private and nonprofit sectors. The Fair Chance hiring program is funded by the County's allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005437/en/