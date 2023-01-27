Jan 25, 2023

by: Alyssa Arbuckle, Super Talk Mississippi

Terberg Taylor Americas Group has officially broken ground on the site of a new factory and distribution network in Columbus.

The new facility, which is expected to be a $20 million investment, will bring around 90 jobs to the area.

“Some states gave up on manufacturing- but not Mississippi,” Governor Tate Reeves said during the ceremony. “Congratulations to the Terberg Taylor Americas Group on this exciting groundbreaking!”

In August, Mississippi-based machine manufacturer Taylor Group announced a strategic merger with the Royal Terberg Group to create a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility in the Golden Triangle.

“The Taylor Team is honored and excited to be a part of this great partnership with the Terberg family. This new facility will be world-class, manufacturing world-class products by a world-class team, stated Robert Taylor, President and COO of the Taylor Group of Companies.

Terberg Group is a 150-year-old company from the Netherlands that operates in 12 different countries and focuses on specialized vehicle manufacturing. The company was looking to expand to have a presence in the United States but did not want to do so without a partner.

Once the facility is complete, the two companies will build up a distribution network for the sales, after-sales, and rental of the Terberg models of terminal tractors.

The factory will be built as a scalable design so that it may continually meet production demands. The first terminal tractor is expected to be built by mid-year 2024. In time, various Terberg models will be built at the Columbus facility to meet customer specifications.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site preparation and infrastructure needs. Lowndes County and Lowndes County Industrial Development Authority are also assisting with the project.

Click here for more information.