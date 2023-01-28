Online streaming platform Enterinfi is enabling more creative stories to come to light that mainstream avenues ignore
EINPresswire.com/ -- The media platform by renowned film producer Kashif Khan is offering cutting-edge entertainment in the new era.
While Netflix and other transnational OTT platforms dominate the video-on-demand industry, new contenders are emerging to challenge their monopoly. One such platform that has gained a lot of traction in a very short time is Enterinfi.com. The subscription-based entertainment on-demand service comprising Audio, Video, Virtual Reality and Automation, pushes ground-breaking innovation to deliver high-tech world-class content in the new era.
The site offers a rich library of media content, from independent films to classic movies, along with audio and VR, that helps keep everyone entertained. The company is on a mission to democratize films and make them accessible to everyone. They offer tailor-made and exclusive audio-visual media such as shows, films, and documentaries accessible on mobile devices and TVs, both in 2D as well as in 3D Virtual Reality format.
This avant-garde platform is the brainchild of Kashif Khan, an accomplished film producer based in London. He has conceived and produced several acclaimed films and series across various genres, in Europe, the USA, Asia, and the Middle East, with several more in the pipeline. His work has earned him critical and commercial acclaim, with successful film releases running on Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, etc. He now leverages his experience with a team of like-minded individuals to distribute content that people truly enjoy.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, “After traveling almost 70 countries so far, as part of my film-making and mountaineering expeditions, and meeting countless people, I realized that there are a lot of great stories that aren’t being told. Many great content creators I met, aren’t being picked up on mainstream platforms. This is where we are trying to make a difference, by giving opportunities to these undiscovered jewels who are sitting on some fantastic media content that needs to be seen and heard.”
With this vision in mind, ENTERINFI now offers fresh and exclusive films and stories tailored especially for audiences across the globe. The platform hosts high-quality, premium media content featuring acclaimed writers, popular celebrities, and award-winning directors. This helps broaden the horizon for people tired of consuming one narrative of mainstream entertainment. This originality also made INFI the official multimedia patron of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Kashif added, “Our platform combines gripping storytelling with state-of-the-art technology to deliver top-notch entertainment. Genres on the site range from mystery, thrillers, drama, crime, comedy, romance, and more. There is something on the site for everyone, be it families, professionals, college students, or even kids. We also make content in various languages available, which helps make it more accessible to a global audience. And all of this can be seamlessly experienced on one single platform across the web and mobile devices.”
People can access all the features seamlessly on one platform across multiple devices, such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, and internet-ready television. The rich set of features has enabled Enterinfi to hit a milestone of 10,000 registrations on the website with a similar number of downloads on mobile applications.
Those interested in experiencing this rich, diverse content free of charge for a limited period, can visit the online streaming platform today or download the app now. https://enterinfi.com/
