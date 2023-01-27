Condemned Inmate Malcolm Robbins Dies

CORCORAN – Malcolm Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran (COR). He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of death identified as natural causes. The Kings County Coroner’s Office will determine his official cause of death.

Robbins was sentenced to CDCR as condemned on May 12, 1983 from Santa Barbara County for first-degree murder.

There are currently 669 condemned persons in CDCR. More information about capital punishment in California can be found here: https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/capital-punishment/.

COR opened in 1988 and houses approximately 3,400 minimum-, medium-, maximum-, and high-security custody inmates. The prison provides vocational, academic, educational, self-help, religious and other rehabilitative programs and has a fully licensed correctional treatment center.

