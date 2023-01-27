Submit Release
Governor Shapiro Holds First Full Cabinet Meeting, Bringing Together His Cabinet Nominees to Discuss the Most Important Issues Facing Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro held his first full cabinet meeting, bringing together all members of his cabinet — a bipartisan team of proven leaders with decades of experience in key priority areas including public safety, economic development, consumer protection, education, health, and human services.   


During their first meeting, Governor Shapiro and his cabinet discussed the pressing issues facing each of their respective agencies, and how to best create opportunities, solve problems and advance real freedom for all Pennsylvanians .With this uniquely qualified, historically diverse team, Governor Shapiro has made clear his commitment to bringing all voices to the table to move Pennsylvania forward. 


Governor Shapiro is focused on the issues that matter most to people across Pennsylvania: creating jobs and economic opportunity, improving our children’s schools, and making our communities safer. Having this experienced, bipartisan cabinet in place is critical to the Administration’s ability to make progress on these key issues and deliver for all Pennsylvanians. 
 
Governor Shapiro is steadfast in his commitment to bringing people together and working with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike, and he looks forward to the Senate promptly and efficiently reviewing and voting on his well-qualified nominees. 

