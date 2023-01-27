The Indigenous Group of Seven - Midland Cultural Centre Gallery of Indigenous Art

The Midland Cultural Centre (MCC) is excited to announce the opening of a new exhibition in the MCC Gallery of Indigenous Art, "The Indigenous Group of Seven".

MIDLAND, ON, CANADA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the Midland Cultural Centre. The MCC is pleased to announce the launch of an exciting new exhibition, “The Indigenous Group of Seven” opening on February 3rd, 2023 and running until April 22nd, 2023 in the Midland Cultural Centre Gallery of Indigenous Art. We invite you to join us in celebrating the opening of the exhibition on Friday, February 3rd.

Doors will open at 5pm, then at 6 pm exhibition curator, Patricia Monague, will conduct formal opening

ceremonies with smudging, prayers and a traditional song with hand drumming.

This exhibition focuses on the work of Jackson Beardy, Eddy Cobiness, Alex Janvier, Norval Morrisseau, Daphne

Odjig, Carl Ray and Joseph Sanchez. These seven artists were a ground-breaking cultural and political entity

that self-organized in 1972 to demand recognition as professional, contemporary artists and who stimulated a

new way of thinking about First Nations art.

It all started in Daphne Odjig’s printshop and gallery, which by 1971, had become a gathering place in Winnipeg

for spirited artistic and political discussion. She, along with artists Jackson Beardy, Eddy Cobiness and Joseph.

Sanchez regularly met to talk about their professional aspirations, their experiences as outsiders in the

Canadian gallery establishment and their encounters with institutional barriers. They invited other Indigenous

artists across the country to join in the quest for self-determination and professional advancement and three

artists, Alex Janvier from Alberta, and Carl Ray and Norval Morrisseau from Ontario, responded to the call.

The objectives of the group were based on a shared concern with Indigenous philosophies, worldviews, and

aesthetics – the work they produced represents a new, innovative language of art. Their paintings

communicate a connection to a dynamic culture with subject matter that is often personal, humorous, spiritual

and political. Still other works turn to legends, oral traditions, and the supernatural to articulate spiritual

beliefs. The work of these pivotal artists led to the development and acceptance of an Indigenous art discourse

and the recognition of Indigenous artists as a vital part of Canada’s past, present and future identity.

“These pieces are true examples of how Indigenous spirituality is interpreted by the artist. These artists have

given us another way to visualize our spirit language / our stories / our teachings with the swirl of a paint

brush.” - Giiizhgondokwe (Cedar Women) Patricia Monague