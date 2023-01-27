Join author Dr. Phinehas Kinuthia at the Repurpose Night Inaugural in Houston on Saturday January 28th
Repurpose Your Pain offers a step-by-step guide for personal growth and self-discovery.KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Phinehas Kinuthia, renowned author and acclaimed international speaker, is pleased to announce the release of his latest book, Repurpose Your Pain, which aims to help individuals heal from past trauma, reclaim their power, and transform their lives. Along with the book release, Dr. Kinuthia will also be launching the inaugural event of the Repurpose Night movement.
In Repurpose Your Pain, readers will learn how to develop a new perspective on their life-altering pain and trauma, identify the source of their pain and extract the lessons and benefits from it, understand how to respond positively to hardships, overcome fears and insecurities, and reconnect to their true selves to find a more profound sense of their life's meaning.
The new book has gained the attention of one of the world's toughest book critics, Kirkus Reviews, who claims Repurpose Movement is "a useful resource for readers looking to turn their pain into purpose."
"Pain and trauma are inevitable, but the purpose of pain is not suffering. Instead, it's the innate ability of pain to unlock your hidden power and repurpose your life," said Dr. Phinehas Kinuthia. "In Repurpose Your Pain, I will help you navigate from dwelling on the past to healing and reclaiming your power so you can move forward with outstanding clarity, resilience, and purpose."
Dr. Kinuthia is an acclaimed international speaker, mentor, change strategist, servant leader, entrepreneur, and author of the popular five-star rated book "From Dreaming to Becoming" and "Becoming The Best You- 9 Secrets for Stepping into Greatness." He recently received the 2020 World Civility Dream Actualization Icon Award and was honored to be in the class of honorees alongside former President of Malawi, H.E. Joyce Banda. In addition, he received the prestigious President Girma Wolde-Giorgis of Ethiopia Award as a Human Conservation Solutionist.
Dr. Kinuthia's books have been featured in several publications, including the Wall Street Journal. He has been highlighted for his heart and compassion towards others and his active efforts in empowering others with trust, dignity, and improved quality of life. He runs a successful non-profit organization that has worked with thousands of individuals, helping them discover their purpose, maximize their potential, and actualize their dreams.
As a repurpose life coach, Dr. Kinuthia has worked with institutions and organizations to help them equip and empower others to develop a new paradigm for success in life and business. His philosophy is that we can all be more, go farther, and reach higher than we ever thought possible in actualizing our dreams.
Readers can obtain a copy of Repurpose your Pain and join the Repurpose Night inaugural in Houston on January 28, 2023 to start their healing journey, reclaiming their power and transforming their lives.
For more information, please visit www.dreamingtobecoming.com.
