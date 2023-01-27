CEAT Gets "Lighthouse Certification" from World Economic Forum for Halol Plant
CEAT is the first tire company in the world to obtain this certification, which is given to manufacturers that use fourth-industrial revolution technologies.JEFFERSON CITY, MO, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEAT Ltd’s Halol plant has been awarded the ‘Lighthouse Certification’ by the World Economic Forum.
The certification is given to manufacturers that use fourth-industrial revolution technologies to transform factories, value chains, and business models for sustainability, empowering the workforce and increase in productivity.
“We are the first tire company in the world to get the certification and this journey started 3-4 years back. To get certified one has to use fourth industrial revolution technology that includes advanced analytics, machine learning, and predictive analytics in their plant,” said Anant Goenka, Managing Director, CEAT Ltd.
The technologies are used to improve equality, efficiency, factory parameters, and productivity of the plant.
“Checks and audits are undertaken by the members of the World Economic Forum. The fourth industrial revolution came with digitization, using sensors in different parts of the machine that enables it to become the smart machine. It reduces the use of energy in the factor,” said Goenka.
Servicing OEM and international markets
With the use of the latest technology, CEAT is aiming to advance its OEM and international market.
“Important markets that we are looking into growing is the OEM market where the demand from automakers is present and second is the international market. Both sets are the customers that need high type specifications in terms of production of tires especially,” added Goenka.
About CEAT
CEAT was established in 1924 in Turin, Italy. Today, it is one of India’s leading tire manufacturers, and CEAT tires are sold in more than 115 countries worldwide.
The brand came to India in 1958, and later became part of the RPG Group. RPG is among the top business houses in India, with a group turnover of $3.7 billion.
In the specialty segment, CEAT manufactures farm, mining and earthmover, industrial, and construction equipment tires, as well as special application off road tires. For more information, visit https://www.ceatspecialty.com.
CEAT Specialty Tires, based in Jefferson City, MO, entered the North American market five years ago and has had a great response from farmers and ranchers for its farm tractor tires and other tire products.
John Taylor
CEAT Specialty Tires
+1 615-477-3099