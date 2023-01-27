Take in MGNY's Timeless Elegance at the MGNY Trunk Show

Terry Costa hosts Morilee MGNY collection trunk show on January 27th-29th

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morilee by Madeline Gardner has been fulfilling the dreams of women worldwide for over 60 years. From quinceanera, to prom, to bridesmaids, to bride, to mother of the occasion, Morilee is there to provide cutting edge and sophisticated dresses. The glamorous evening dresses in the Morilee MGNY collection lets women display their timeless elegance and beauty. January 27th through January 29th, the stunning MGNY collection can be seen at Terry Costa in Dallas at the Morilee MGNY trunk show.

"The MGNY collection is full of gorgeous evening dresses," Merchandising Manager and Buyer, Joey Lanza said. "It doesn't matter what message you're going for, MGNY helps get the message across."

Since 1953, Morilee has been making dreams come true with stunningly designed dresses. As one of the world's leading brands of designer wedding dresses and evening dresses, Morilee is sold exclusively in 3,000 stores worldwide. Among the lucky few, is DFW's premier retail store, Terry Costa.

"Like Morilee, we aim to put dreams within reach for all generations," Terry Costa Owner and CEO, Tina Loyd said. "We're here for your mom, for you, and we plan to be here for your daughter."

For over 30 years, Terry Costa has served the DFW area with a commitment to making dreams within reach. A team of informed and dedicated members help to provide every guest with the best possible experience when dress shopping for any special occasion. New and recurring guests don't need an appointment to get an unforgettable Terry Costa experience because walk-ins are always welcome.

About Terry Costa

Terry Costa is the premier retailer for Prom, Homecoming, Weddings, and other special events. Despite being a small business, it offers the largest selection of prom, homecoming and pageant dresses in Texas. Additionally, for the past 30 years, Terry Costa has provided the DFW area with the perfect dresses and unforgettable buying experiences. With a dedicated and empowered team, Terry Costa has an unending commitment to creating "dreams within reach."

Terry Costa is open seven days a week and always welcomes walk-ins.

