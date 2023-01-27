Shoulder Arthroplasty Market will value USD 2.6 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the shoulder arthroplasty market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the shoulder arthroplasty market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the indication, device, procedure, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global shoulder arthroplasty market are Johnson & Johnson, Integra LifeSciences, DJO, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, Arthrex, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group, Lima, B. Braun Melsungen, Exactech among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide shoulder arthroplasty market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

An artificial replacement of the damaged parts of the shoulder joint with implants is referred to as shoulder joint replacement surgery, and it is performed to ease shoulder pain and improve shoulder function. The glenohumeral joint is repaired with metal and polyethylene prosthetic implants either partially or completely in shoulder joint operations. Joint replacement surgery generally involves inserting a prosthetic implant into the glenohumeral joint to help relieve arthritis pain or fix severe damage to the joint. As the global geriatric population grows at an unprecedented rate, the market for shoulder arthroplasty is being pushed forward by a surge in symptomatic shoulder arthritis and proximal humerus rupture. The prevalence of arthritis among adults has been increasing dramatically, leading to an increase in disability. The rising geriatric population and joint problems are propelling the market growth, but there are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as injury at the time of surgery and the high cost of treatment. In addition, market players are offering a wide range of shoulder reconstruction implants suited to a wide variety of injuries. Continuous research and development by major key players are creating more opportunities for the market player.

Scope of Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Indication, Device, Procedure, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Johnson & Johnson, Integra LifeSciences, DJO, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, Arthrex, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group, Lima, B. Braun Melsungen, Exactech among others

Segmentation Analysis

Arthritis is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The indication segment includes arthritis, fracture/dislocation, rotator cuff tear arthropathy, hill sachs defect, and others. The arthritis segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and other inflammatory arthritis are partly responsible for the growth of the market.

Shoulder arthroplasty trauma devices are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The device segment includes shoulder arthroplasty resurfacing implants, shoulder arthroplasty trauma devices, and shoulder arthroplasty platform systems. The shoulder arthroplasty trauma devices segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The positive outcomes resulting from the use of this device is responsible for the dominance of shoulder arthroplasty trauma devices, which is propelling the growth of the market.

The reverse shoulder is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The procedure segment is partial shoulder arthroplasty, total shoulder arthroplasty, reverse shoulder arthroplasty, and revision shoulder arthroplasty. The reverse shoulder segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is attributed to the successful surgery and preservation of the deltoid muscle, whereas revision shoulder surgery involves surgical replacement or reconstruction following a prior shoulder arthroplasty failure or complication.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the shoulder arthroplasty market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. North America's shoulder replacement market is expected to continue to be dominated by anatomical arthroplasty prostheses. Around 53,000 people have shoulder replacement surgeries each year in the United States, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Moreover, the rising geriatric population is contributing a large share in the growth of the market.

Country Analysis

Germany's shoulder arthroplasty market size was valued at USD 0.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.18 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The rising geriatric population in the country is increasing the demand for shoulder arthroplasty which is boosting the growth of the market in the country.

China's shoulder arthroplasty market size was valued at USD 0.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030.

With a higher life expectancy and rising disposable income, the country has become a hub for several industries, including healthcare, attracting more foreign companies.

India's shoulder arthroplasty market size was valued at USD 0.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2030.

A growing number of government initiatives to create progressive healthcare infrastructure are driving market expansion in the country during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising geriatric population, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

