North America B2C E-Commerce Delivery 2023: Featuring Best Buy, Canada Post, FedEx, Lowe's, Macy's, Nordstrom, Target, The Home Depot, UPS, USPS & Walmart

The use of online grocery delivery services in North America is decreasing post-pandemic

During the pandemic online and delivery orders in the U.S. experienced a significant increase across various online delivery channels. Now, with the pandemic subsiding, in-person shopping is gaining popularity again across North America and a bigger share of U.S. consumers decreased their online grocery purchases between 2021 and 2022 when compared to the share of consumers that increased online grocery purchases in the same period.

Regardless of the decreasing number of consumers purchasing groceries online, the grocery B2C delivery market in the U.S. is still forecasted to grow in the coming years.

Canada displays a faster delivery speed than the U.S.

As delivery speed remains among the main concerns of online shoppers in North America, businesses in the U.S. and Canada are trying to keep up with the demand. So far, Canada leads this race with a shorter average delivery time than the U.S. in 2022. Another area in which Canada maintains a strong position is the use of alternative delivery methods such as collection points. More online shoppers in Canada made use of collection point deliveries, with the share of Canadian collection point users being almost three-times the U.S. share.

Questions Covered in the report:

Which country in North America leads in terms of delivery speed in 2022?

leads in terms of delivery speed in 2022? What is the distribution of collection point use in the U.S. and Canada in 2022?

in 2022? In 2021, which delivery-related factors encouraged the completion of an online purchase in the U.S. and Canada ?

? Which was the most preferred delivery location in the U.S. in 2021?

What is the forecasted value of the grocery delivery B2C E-Commerce market in the U.S. in 2025?

Countries Covered: USA and Canada.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. North America

2.1. Regional

B2C E-Commerce Delivery Market Overview & Trends, September 2022

Handling of Deliveries During Different Seasons, by Country, in % of First Attempt successful deliveries, Q1 2021 & Peak Season 2021

Collection Point Use, by Country, in % of Parcels Delivered to Collection Points, Q1 2022

UPS Distribution Among Top Online Stores*, by Country, in % of Online Stores, 2021e

USPS Distribution Among Top Online Stores*, by Country, in % of Online Stores, 2021e

FedEx Distribution Among Top Online Stores*, by Country, in % of Online Stores, 2021e

2.2. USA

Share of Origin of International Shipments, in %, 2021

Share of Parcels That Were Delivered Within Two Business Days, in %, 2021

Share of Parcels Picked Up From Collection Points Within 24 Hours, in %, 2021

Share of Parcels That Were Successfully Delivered at First Attempt, in %, 2021

Share of Online Shoppers Willing to Buy More For Free Shipping, in %, 2021

Top Factors Encouraging Internet Users to Complete an Online Purchase, incl. "Delivery", in % of Internet Users, Q3 2021

Most Used Delivery Methods For Online Purchase in The Past Month, in % of Digital Buyers, April 2020 vs April 2021

vs Most Used Method of Product Return in the Past 6 Months, in % of Digital Buyers, October 2021

Top Fulfillment Methods That Adults Are Most Likely to Use During The Upcoming Holiday Season, in % of Respondents, October 2021

Breakdown of Time Internet Users Typically Wait for Digitally Purchased Delivery Orders, in %, June 2022

Click-and-Collect Sales Value, in USD billions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019-2024f

Number of Click-and-Collect Buyers, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019-2024f

Click-And-Collect Sales, by Company, in USD billion, 2021

Top 3 Delivery Providers Used by Online Stores, in % of Online Stores, 2021e

Grocery Delivery B2C E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD billions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019-2025f

Number of Online Food Delivery Platform Users, in millions, 2020 & 2021

Top 5 Most In-Demand Digital Grocery Features, in % of Digital Grocery Users, November 2021

2.3. Canada

Share of Origin of International Shipments, in %, 2022e

Top Factors Encouraging to Complete an Online Purchase, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2021

Top 3 Delivery Providers Used by Online Stores, in % of Online Stores, 2021e

Number of Online Food Delivery Platform Users, in millions, 2020 & 2021

