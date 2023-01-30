Silicon Valley Hair Institute Announces New Post for Female Hair Loss, Female Hair Transplant Options for Bay Area Women
Silicon Valley Hair Institute is announcing a new post on female hair loss. "Before and after" hair transplant photos.
Women deal with hair loss almost as much as men, but it can be for different reasons.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class Bay Area hair loss clinic at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce a new post on hair loss in women. Thinning hair can look different between men and women. New “before and after" hair transplant photos on the website provide visual examples for San Francisco Bay Area women.
"Women deal with hair loss almost as much as men, but it can be for different reasons. They don't have to suffer with it silently," explained Dr. Miguel Canales, Silicon Valley Hair Institute founder. "There's no shame in recognizing that hair loss is real in women and seeking help including female hair transplantation. We're here to support you!"
Bay Area women can find the new post for female hair transplantation on the Silicon Valley Hair Institute page at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/women-can-suffer-from-hair-loss-on-the-scalp-as-well-as-men/. The clinic can support women's hair loss with several types of invasive and non-invasive treatments. Women's hair transplant surgery can include FUE/FUT surgery via the ARTAS hair transplant robot. The clinic can begin by providing a complete evaluation via the HD hair Dermoscopy process. Afterward, a personal plan will be created to support thicker, fuller hair. Bay Area women experiencing thinning hair can review the page of before and after hair transplant photos at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/before-after-female/. The photo page offers visuals of how female hair loss is presented. SVHI is located in Foster City and supports women with female hair loss restoration in Bay Area cities, including Redwood City, Palo Alto, Atherton, Mountain View, and San Mateo.
Dr. Miguel Canales is a highly-rated and respected Bay Area hair transplant surgeon. Dr. Canales supports solutions for both male and female hair loss. Interested persons can contact the clinic for a private, no-obligation evaluation for thin hair at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/contact-us/.
WOMEN RECEIVE EQUAL TIME ON PAGES OF BEFORE AND AFTER HAIR TRANSPLANT PHOTOS
Here is the background on this release. Women may treat hair loss differently from men and 'suffer in silence.' Short-term solutions to manage female hair loss can include wearing hats or adding hair extensions. There may be a better answer in the long term than a quick over-the-counter solution. Speaking to a professional hair loss doctor could help women with thinning hair find permanent solutions. Bay Area women can review a clinic page of before and after hair transplant photos to begin the journey towards thicker, healthier hair.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss and restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo Park, Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.).
