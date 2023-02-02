Medlix Health plans to expand in 2023

Medlix Health Expands to New York, Adding 10 New Positions in the First Half of 2023

NORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medlix Health, a leading Canadian medical supply provider, is proud to announce that it is expanding its operations in the United States and will be entering the New York market with a new government contract.

This expansion will add 10 new positions to the Medlix Health team and expand its product line to over 100 products, including its acclaimed nitrile gloves.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our operations to New York,” said Boris Lemberski, Head of Sales for Medlix Health. “Our team is looking forward to providing the same quality products and services that we have been providing to our Canadian customers for years. We are confident that our expansion will provide even more value to our customers”

Lemberski also spoke about Medlix Health’s acclaimed nitrile gloves, which are widely regarded as the best in Toronto.

“Our nitrile gloves are well-known for their superior quality and durability. They are designed to be comfortable and strong, so they can protect healthcare workers and patients alike. We are proud to be able to offer these gloves to customers in New York, and we believe they will be a great addition to the many businesses that use them on a daily basis.”

Medlix Health was founded in 2019 and quickly became one of the leading medical supply providers in Canada. The company offers a wide range of products, including face masks, gloves, and protective equipment. The company’s website, www.medlixhealth.com, offers customers a convenient way to connect with a specialist to assist with any purchasing requirements.

The company’s expansion to New York is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2023.

Medlix Health is excited to bring its products and services to the New York market and feels confident that it will be a great success.

For more information about Medlix Health, please visit www.medlixhealth.com or contact 416 854 4849. management@medlixhealth.com