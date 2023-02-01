SCIENTIFIC GLOBAL NAMED 2023 PM360 PHARMA CHOICE AWARD WINNER FOR VIDEO

Talk Show Versus "Talking Heads."

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, has selected Scientific Global as the Bronze Winner in the Video category for their “Uniquely Hers” webcast created in partnership with Avion Pharmaceuticals.

As a full-service promotional medical education agency, Scientific Global maximizes the success of life sciences brands through breakthrough storytelling that disrupts behaviors and drives positive change. Founded in science, strengthened by strategic insights, and propelled by innovation, the agency delivers 360-degree results by creating solutions that prioritize the individual HCP and their patients. This “Uniquely Hers” webcast, presented in a talk show format with a leading women’s health expert, provides a comprehensive overview of the treatment options for vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause to encourage open dialogue by elevating audience engagement.

“We’re incredibly proud of our team and our partnership with Avion Pharmaceuticals. As a women-owned agency, it’s particularly meaningful to be recognized with this award by PM360 for our work in women’s health. We firmly believe that fierce collaboration is the engine that fuels innovation. It’s what attracts our incredible team, builds partnerships founded in confidence, and cultivates growth year after year. This award is a testament that results can be exponential when we celebrate creative ideation,” said co-founders Jennifer Rudolph, Kerri Riccardo, and Kelli Lionetti.

Since 2009, the PM360 Pharma Choice awards has served as the only industry awards to recognize outstanding achievement and creativity in healthcare and life sciences marketing by allowing the industry as a whole to choose the winners. All submissions are placed online where anyone in the industry can vote for their favorites based on content, format, imagination, influence on the industry, impact on the audience, and overall quality. This year, more than 8,500 votes were cast to decide the winners.

In total, 42 winners were named in 14 distinct categories: App, Consumer Website, DTC/DTP, Multichannel, Multicultural, Philanthropic, Professional Print Campaign, Professional Website, Sales Aid, Self-promotion/Corporate Campaign, Social Media, Unbranded, Variety, and Video. A Gold, Silver, and Bronze award is given to the entries that receive the top three most votes in each category. The winning work is featured in the January/February 2023 issue of PM360. And can be viewed online at www.pm360online.com/2023-pm360-pharma-choice-award-winners.