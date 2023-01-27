Nationally Recognized Publicist Clorissa Wright-Thomas Releases Virtual PR Courses
Public Relations expert launches courses to equip aspiring business professionals with PR tools for success.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergy PR Services founder, Clorissa Wright-Thomas has officially launched a series of PR focused digital courses that will assist business professionals in growing their brands, professional pitching, media placement techniques, media training and more.
With over 20 years of experience, Clorissa has successfully served a wide client base including TV personalities, political figures, authors, musicians, small businesses, etc. Now through the digital courses, she’s sharing coveted industry insight to benefit aspiring businesses and established professionals.
Her firm, Synergy PR Services has been ranked in Atlanta's Top 20 PR firms, and individually she has ranked among top-professionals in the country via The Walker's Legacy organization and Business Mogul Magazine. Currently, she holds a board seat with the Georgia Entertainment Caucus.
“Since I entered the public relations space, receiving and sharing information has been instrumental to my professional growth. After speaking engagements, I receive an abundance of requests to teach freelance classes. I took some time to develop short, virtual courses to meet that demand. Helping others move forward on their professional journeys is so rewarding!” —Clorissa Wright-Thomas
In business proper resources and knowledge can be the difference between the success and failure of an organization. Clorissa’s philosophy is rooted in the belief that every new brand deserves access to affordable knowledge, tools for success and continuing education.
These virtual courses are slated to launch in January 2023. To view course descriptions and secure a seat, visit https://synergyprservices.com/virtual-courses/.
About Clorissa Wright-Thomas
Clorissa Wright-Thomas is a communications professional, media training specialist, and media content curator in entertainment, music, corporate, beauty, television, major event production, and small business development with nearly 20 years of experience. Clorissa is also the founder of Synergy PR Services, an award-winning full-service agency focused on creating dynamic outreach, strategic PR planning, brand management, and crisis management. Additionally, she consults regularly on national damage control teams.
To learn more about Clorissa and Synergy PR Services visit https://synergyprservices.com.
Jaira B. Wiliams
Synergy PR Services
jwilliams@synergyprservices.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram