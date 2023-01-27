Middle Tennessee State University Receives Secretary of State’s Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented Middle Tennessee State University with an award for winning the annual Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition in the 4-year public school category.

“Congratulations to Middle Tennessee State University for defending their title for a second year,” said Secretary Hargett. “Your vote is your voice, and in Tennessee, your vote matters. I hope the newly registered Blue Raiders become active in our democratic process and cast a ballot on Election Day.”

The Secretary of State’s 2022 Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition was held during National Voter Registration Month in September. Thirty-seven of Tennessee’s 2- and 4-year colleges and universities participated in this year’s contest.

“I am proud that our students showed their True Blue spirit and captured top honors in this worthy competition,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee.

In addition to Middle Tennessee State University, Cumberland University earned the top spot in the private school category and Southwest Tennessee Community College won in the 2-year community college category in this year’s Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, won Most Creative Voter Registration Campaign and East Tennessee State University won Best Social Media Campaign.

The winning schools were selected based on the number of new students registered and their social media presence, both weighted by student enrollment and their creativity in promoting the Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition.

For more information about the Secretary of State's civic engagement initiatives, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

