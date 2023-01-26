UZBEKISTAN, January 26 - Priority areas for the development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov continued the talks in an expanded format with the participation of members of official delegations, heads of several ministries and regions of the two countries.

The President of Uzbekistan, once again expressing deep gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, emphasized that Uzbekistan is sincerely happy with the successful socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kyrgyzstan under the leadership of President Sadyr Zhaparov.

It was noted with satisfaction that bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are developing dynamically. Contacts at the highest level have acquired a systemic and intensive character, which has made it possible to significantly strengthen interaction, identify new growth points and enhance practical cooperation.

The parties expressed their firm commitment and readiness to work together to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership. It was emphasized that the concluded historic Border Treaty was received with great enthusiasm by our fraternal peoples.

During the talks, special attention was paid to the development of trade and economic cooperation. It was noted that last year the trade turnover reached $1.3 billion. More than 300 joint ventures were created. Industrial cooperation projects are being implemented in various sectors of the economy. The Uzbekistan – Kyrgyzstan Development Fund has started financing real projects.

As part of the business forum held the day before, a solid package of contracts worth $1.6 billion was signed.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev outlined the main priorities for mutually beneficial cooperation. This is, first of all, increasing the volume and expanding the range of mutual trade.

To this end, the parties agreed to work out the issues of substituting imports from third countries with affordable products from our manufacturers, as well as creating shopping centers in the capitals of the two countries.

Within the framework of industrial cooperation, it was proposed to work out new investment projects worth about $500 million. This is the production of cars, modern household appliances, building materials, joint mining and processing of minerals.

The Leader of Uzbekistan highlighted the strengthening of cooperation in agriculture as another important area of cooperation in the context of food security.

This will be served by the implementation of the agricultural cooperation program, which provides for the launch of joint projects for the development of intensive gardens and greenhouses, the supply of potatoes, fruits and vegetables and livestock products, the cultivation of agricultural products, and others.

The President of Uzbekistan also noted the importance of enhancing partnership and direct contacts between the regions of the two countries.

Interaction in transport and logistics was defined as strategically significant. An agreement was reached to intensify work on the construction of the “China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan” railway, to maximize the potential of the “Andijan – Osh – Irkeshtam” highway, and to create a joint transport and logistics company for this purpose.

The main attention at the meeting was paid to cooperation in the energy sector. The need to intensify joint efforts to implement projects in the hydropower industry, including the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1, was emphasized.

The President of Uzbekistan also noted the importance of enhancing collaboration in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. Several specific initiatives have been put forward aimed at strengthening the friendship between the people of the two countries, which are united by a common history and religion, language and culture.

Among them is a wide celebration of the 95th anniversary of the outstanding Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov, staging a joint performance at the opening of the Osh State Academic Uzbek Music and Drama Theater named after Babur, creating a new format – the Dialogue of Generations with the active involvement of the intelligentsia and youth, holding student sports contests, joint festivals and concerts, creative events.

Source: UzA