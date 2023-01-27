New Book Offers Insight into the Growing Opioid Epidemic and How Parents Can Protect Their Adolescents
Discover alternative methods for managing pain and avoiding opioid prescriptionsJOLIET, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. James J. Babiuk, DDS, a healthcare professional and concerned parent, has written a book that aims to educate and inform parents about the opioid epidemic sweeping across the United States. “What Every Parent of an Adolescent Needs to Know About Opioids,” originally self-published in 2019 for Dr. Babiuk’s patients, is now available nationally.
The rapid increase and misuse of prescription and non-prescription opioid drugs have caused the opioid crisis. Beginning in the late 1990s, the pharmaceutical industry reassured the medical community that patients would not become addicted to opioid prescriptions, which led to doctors prescribing these drugs to combat pain without understanding the potential dangers.
Opioid addiction is a growing problem in communities across the country, affecting people from all backgrounds and socioeconomic levels. From the Appalachian Mountain region in the South to rural Midwestern communities and from upper-middle-class suburbs to blue-collar, working-class neighborhoods in urban areas, the opioid crisis has touched practically everyone, either directly or indirectly.
Dr. Babiuk's book is a comprehensive guide that provides parents with the information they need to understand the opioid epidemic and the risks it poses to their adolescent children. He also includes strategies for preventing opioid addiction and resources for those who may already be struggling with addiction.
As a parent and healthcare professional, Dr. Babiuk is passionate about raising awareness of the opioid crisis and providing parents with the tools they need to protect their children. "I wrote this book because I believe that knowledge is power and that parents have a crucial role to play in preventing opioid addiction in their adolescent children," he said.
Additionally, Dr. Babiuk emphasizes that, through proper preparation and management, it is possible to avoid prescribing opiates or narcotics following oral surgery. From his personal and professional experience, Dr. Babiuk believes that, with the right approach, patients can manage pain and recover from oral surgery without the need for these addictive drugs. This is an important aspect that he covers in his book, providing parents with an understanding of the risks associated with opioid prescriptions and alternative methods for managing pain.
“What Every Parent of an Adolescent Needs to Know About Opioids” is now available for purchase on Amazon and other online book retailers.
