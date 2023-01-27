TotalCX Receives Highest Rated DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award

Ranked #1 in Dealer Satisfaction, TotalCX wins award in Call Management Category

DALLAS (PRWEB) January 27, 2023

TotalCX (formerly InteractiveTel), a leading provider of AI-driven customer experience management solutions, has received a Highest Rated Call Management Award in the thirteenth annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards, presented at a special event today in conjunction with the 2023 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo. TotalCX received a top dealer satisfaction ranking in the Call Management category, as determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community.

"We are honored to have received the Highest Rated Call Management Award, especially considering it is based on feedback from our customers," said Gary Graves, CEO of TotalCX. "Offering our customers the best tools to create an exceptional customer experience drives us to innovate and continually improve our industry-leading products and solutions."

TotalCX is a comprehensive approach to customer experience management that combines automation, AI technology, ongoing training, real-time assessments, and staff augmentation. By following these steps, companies can ensure that they are providing an excellent customer experience at all times.

"We congratulate TotalCX on receiving a Highest Rated Call Management Award, an accolade we consider to be one of our industry's most important because it comes directly from dealers," said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. "In our thirteenth year of presenting these awards, we feel especially proud that DrivingSales Vendor Ratings continues to help dealers make smart and informed decisions through thousands of peer reviews that lead them to outstanding service providers such as TotalCX. We're thrilled TotalCX Customer Experience Management has been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealer community."

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services, and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December) at https://www.drivingsales.com/vendor-ratings. DrivingSales Vendor Ratings is the industry's only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products /solutions in their stores. DrivingSales has a dedicated team that goes through each review and confirms that it was left by an actual dealership employee.

Full award results are available online at https://www.drivingsales.com/dealersatisfactionawards.

About TotalCX

TotalCX is a comprehensive approach to customer experience management and combines automation, AI technology, ongoing training, real-time assessments, and staff augmentation. Including the company's award-winning Hosted PBX, enabling organizations to scale more easily and collaborate more effectively. Our exclusive technology captures and analyzes voice and text communications in real-time, automatically alerting stakeholders to accelerate decision-making that improves customer experience and business results. TotalCX's solutions are used by more than 4,000 businesses – from startups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://totalcx.com/.

About DrivingSales

DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales' mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success. Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the US and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training or employee management visit DrivingSales.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/totalcx_receives_highest_rated_drivingsales_dealer_satisfaction_award/prweb19135089.htm