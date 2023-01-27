DAS Technology Unveils New CDXP Technology Features at NADA 2023

Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company unveils new technology features leveraging data and integrations to enhance customer experience and boost CSI and sales

DAS Technology, the leading customer data and experience platform company leveraged by over 7,800 retailers, unveiled today new technology showcasing the company's expanded Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) solutions. The new solutions are being shown at DAS Technology's booth #4059 at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show Jan. 26-29 in Dallas, Texas.

The newly released CDXP capabilities include the following:

New Vehicle Factory Pre-Order Communications enables dealers to engage with consumers after placing a new vehicle order and offer updates on the order, as well as sell them additional services such as servicing for their legacy vehicles, other pre-owned vehicle options, and more. This improves CSI (Customer Satisfaction Index) scores and can help with F&I penetration. It will ensure that consumers who placed factory orders keep their reservations vs. defecting to other brands or different dealerships. New Partnership Offerings and Integrations: The platform offers new Google communication integration capabilities and expanded inventory merchandising capabilities, including TikTok. DAS Technology is proud to feature 189 data integration partners, up from 172 just six months ago. New Consumer Conquest Technology helps identify additional in-market shoppers to expand the dealership's existing client database and delivers high-conversion rate communications supporting new and used vehicle sales, parts and service offers, F&I, and more. The technology will also expand the database with opt-in and fully compliant in-market shoppers while marketing to current customers in their database, leveraging email and text messaging. Social Media and Reputation Management: New capabilities are featured to improve the conversion of surveys to reviews while expanding solutions for dealers to communicate job postings and dealership employment benefits through social media platforms. New video testimonials can now be gathered, and enhanced features for Google Business Profiles are now available.

"We had amazing results from the new DAS Technology Smart Conquest Solution that works with our data and enhances it to target new prospects," said John Doolin, marketing director for Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. "In one month, we reached over 2,400 new consumers in and around our local Chicago market, sold more than a dozen vehicles, and bought four vehicles from consumers who were in the market to sell, not buy. Customers still clicked on the email a week after it was sent."

Learn more about the DAS Technology full suite of solutions at NADA Booth #4059. Dealers and DAS Technology partners can pick up party passes to the annual DAS Client Appreciation Party on Jan. 28, featuring performances with Nelly and The Sugarhill Gang. Space is limited. RSVP at digitalairstrike.com/nada2023.

About DAS Technology

DAS Technology is the largest automotive Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), enabling over 7,800 businesses and OEMs to increase consumer response and lead conversions by leveraging patented AI-powered digital technology generating measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing technology, and online reputation management solutions, DAS Technology deploys omnichannel messaging, mobile apps, software, and consumer engagement technology to monitor, respond, improve, and convert more consumers into customers for businesses in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries. The DAS Technology family includes Digital Air Strike, AUTOVATE, BestRide.com, and LotVantage. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

