ESG Trends in the Pharmaceutical Industry, 2023 Report - Companies Incorporating ESG into Their Value Chains and ESG Investments by Key Players

The report will provide an outline of the global pharmaceutical industry and an ESG overview of the pharmaceutical industry.

Qualitative insights on ESG trends and their impact on pharmaceutical manufacturers are provided, along with a detailed analysis of the pharmaceutical industry supply chain with regard to ESG. The report explains the primary drivers, challenges and trends influencing ESG implementation in the pharmaceutical industry.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) pillars describe the standards and policies that when combined demonstrate an organization's commitment to functioning sustainably. ESG reporting enables organizations to understand and convey the risks and opportunities associated with their business activities.

Businesses may use ESG reporting to create objectives and KPIs, evaluate performance and manage change to make their processes more sustainable and in accordance with the values of their stakeholders. Through sustainability reporting, organizations may understand and share the possibilities and dangers connected with their corporate operations.

ESG performance is typically evaluated using numerical values to assess levels of maturity in terms of environmental impacts, compliance with safety and health requirements, professional behavior as it relates to bribery and corruption, business ethics and policies on critical issues (e.g., modern slavery, human trafficking).

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the ESG trends in pharmaceutical industry

Detailed information about ESG-related developments in the pharmaceutical industry and analyses of factors affecting ESG applications

Discussion of current trends and issues in the pharmaceutical industry, with emphasis on major challenges and opportunities

Analysis of the whole supply chain of the pharmaceutical industry and its association with ESG

Information on major causes, and impact of pharmaceutical pollution and a detailed case study related to pharmaceutical pollution

Reasons for Doing This Study:

This paper is intended to assist pharmaceutical industry decision makers by giving background information to be considered during ESG implementation. Determining the most suitable ESG analysis and investment becomes increasingly vital given the global pharmaceutical market's dynamism and the ever-changing regulatory framework requirements for pharmaceutical goods.

This research investigates the ESG framework for pharmaceutical businesses to assist corporations and shareholders in prioritizing strategic moves. The availability of favorable government legislation in many locations, as well as rising environmental consciousness, are factors driving new market prospects. This research examines these changes and their implications for the pharmaceutical industry's future. The study focuses on the evolving trends, market restraints, drivers and opportunities that are expected to boost ESG investment in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 What is Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Compliance?

1.2 Study Goals and Objectives

1.3 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.4 Scope of Report

1.5 Intended Audience

1.6 Information Sources

1.7 Analyst's Credentials

1.8 Custom Research

1.9 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Overview of the Pharmaceutical Industry

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Pharmaceutical Industry Supply Chain

2.2.1 Manufacturing

2.2.2 Distribution

2.2.3 Providers

2.2.4 Customers and Patients

2.3 ESG Deterrents in the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

Chapter 3 Environmental Impact of the Pharmaceutical Industry

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Major Causes of Pharmaceutical Pollution

3.2.1 Drug Use, Ingestion and Disposal

3.2.2 Healthcare Institutions

3.2.3 Drug Manufacturers

3.2.4 Agriculture and Argo-Products

3.2.5 Local Pharmaceutical Use and Disposal in Humans

3.3 Impact of Pharmaceutical Pollution

3.3.1 Effects on Aquatic Life and Fish

3.3.2 Disrupting Normal Sewerage Process Operations

3.3.3 Drinking Water Impact

3.3.4 Long-Lasting Effects on the Environment

3.3.5 Antibiotic Resistance

3.3.6 Impact on Wildlife

3.4 Growing Focus on Scope 3 Emissions

3.4.1 Case Study on Pharmaceutical Pollution

Chapter 4 ESG in the Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1 Introduction to ESG

4.2 Increasing Adoption of ESG Across Various Industries

4.3 ESG Proposition in Five Critical Ways

4.4 ESG Performance in the Pharmaceutical Industry

4.5 Surge in Investment in ESG in the Pharmaceutical Industry

4.6 ESG Investments by Key Players

4.7 Companies Incorporating ESG into Their Value Chains

4.7.1 Biogen

4.7.2 Collaboration Between Novartis and Gsk in Africa

4.7.3 Amgen

4.7.4 Enabler

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Macroeconomic Trends in the Market for ESG in the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.1.1 Climate Change

5.1.2 Medication Access in Underdeveloped Nations

5.1.3 Drug Pricing and Gouging

5.2 ESG-Related Drivers of the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.3 ESG-Related Challenges for Pharmaceutical Industry

5.4 ESG-Related Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Chapter 6 Appendix: Acronyms

