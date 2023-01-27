SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors' Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Argo Blockchain plc ("Argo Blockchain" or the "Company") ARBK. The lawsuit alleges Argo Blockchain made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts in its Offering Documents and throughout the Class Period, including: (i) Argo Blockchain was highly susceptible to and/or suffered from significant capital constraints, electricity and other costs, and network difficulties; (ii) the foregoing hampered the Company's ability to mine Bitcoin, execute its business strategy, meet its obligations, and operate its Helios facility; (iii) thus, the Company's business was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, Argo Blockchain's business and financial prospects were overstated.

If you bought shares of Argo Blockchain pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, or between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022 and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/argo-blockchain/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 27, 2023.

