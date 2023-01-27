Del Grande Dealer Group Acquires Audi Modesto

Acquisition Continues Dealer Group's Growth Efforts and Expands EV Offerings

Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG), Northern California's largest family-owned automotive group, continues to expand its footprint in Northern California with the acquisition of Audi Modesto. This acquisition adds a stellar premier brand with industry-leading design and innovation, which includes Audi's all-electric e-tron vehicles, expanding DGDG's EV offerings for guests throughout Northern California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005278/en/

The newly acquired Audi Modesto is located at 4151 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, CA 95356. The state-of-the-art 23,404-square-foot facility sits on an 11-acre site, on the main thoroughfare of the city of Modesto. DGDG purchased Audi Modesto from the Findlay Automotive Group, a family-owned dealership group that shares similar values to DGDG including dedication to employees, maintaining a strong team culture, and providing a world-class experience for guests.

"Adding Modesto Audi as our first Audi store at DGDG not only adds another premium brand to our group but also fits perfectly into our continued growth strategy in Northern California," said DGDG Principal Shaun Del Grande. "This new dealership complements our existing portfolio and helps expand the DGDG footprint."

"DGDG will bring its Silicon Valley savvy to Audi Modesto," said DGDG CEO Jeremy Beaver. "Our new dealership will offer DGDG's world-class modern automotive retail experience, technology-rich digital retailing processes, Sell to DGDG technology, data analytics, and more. Additionally, this will also provide more opportunities for our team members to grow in their careers. We are thrilled to welcome Audi Modesto to the DGDG family."

Adding top-tier brand Audi allows DGDG to provide guests with a significant assortment of brands to consider and further drives the auto group as an industry leader. Del Grande Dealer Group currently owns and operates 17 dealerships across 19 brands throughout Northern California.

About Del Grande Dealer Group

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is Northern California's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 17 brands and 19 dealerships in Northern California, including: Audi Modesto, Salinas Honda, Capitol Buick GMC, Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Ford, Capitol Hyundai, Capitol Kia, Capitol Mazda, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Volkswagen, Concord Mazda, Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Fremont Hyundai, Genesis of Stevens Creek, Salinas Honda, Stevens Creek Hyundai, Stevens Creek Mazda, Team Cadillac, Team Chevrolet, and Team Mazda. DGDG.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005278/en/