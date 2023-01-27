King County medical assistant suspended for allegations of sexual exploitation of a minor among other charges

For immediate release: January 27, 2023 (23-006)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health suspended the license of King County medical assistant Antonio Diego Baskin-Brugholi (PC61056824) pending further legal action.

Baskin-Brugholi was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, one count of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct (all class B felonies) for conduct alleged to have occurred on or about February 16, 2022, and September 7 and 8, 2022, in King County. The U.S. Government filed federal criminal charges, indicting Baskin-Brugholi on one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography for conduct alleged to have occurred on or about September 7 and 8, 2022.

Baskin-Brugholi has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

