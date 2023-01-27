James Anstead Takes a Tour Around the World One Limerick at a Time
Celebrating the joy and laughter of travel within the strict form of the limerickCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James B. Anstead believes in the power of limericks. In fact, that’s what his new book is all about: limericks and travel. In Around the World in Five Lines, Anstead uses wordplay and humor to bring his readers places – and all in just five lines, as the title promises.
Anstead was born into a family that fostered his love of literature and an appreciation for poetry. An educator by trade, his writing has gained him some celebrity at least twice in the past. First, he wrote an essay about basketball that was published in a newspaper. Second, he has appeared in a morning television program to read a few of his cleverly written limericks.
His limericks take the seriousness of travel, balls it all up, and throw it out of the window. His light-hearted stanzas poke fun at the places that Anstead has explored in his travels. In this manner, he presents these locations to the reader in a refreshingly new and hilarious light that makes it feel like home.
Reviews of his collection of limericks have thus been positive, with most reviewers praising his mastery of the limerick. One review mentions that Anstead’s limericks will bring a snapshot of both culture and location to readers, piquing their curiosity about each location mentioned within the stanzas of each limerick.
And there are plenty of places to visit. Around the World in Five Lines has two hundred limericks inside its pages. Each limerick adheres to the strict form of the poem, and each one is bursting with joy and amusement.
Armchair travelers and readers with travel anxiety alike will enjoy going places with James Anstead’s Around the World in Five Lines, now available at a bookstore near you.
