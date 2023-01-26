Submit Release
WEDC launches big data tool for small businesses

Size Up Wisconsin

SizeUpWI can help businesses make strategic decisions

MADISON, WI. JAN. 26, 2023 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is launching SizeUpWI, a new big data intelligence tool to help small and midsize businesses — a group that collectively represents almost 99% of our state’s economy — thrive and grow by making sound strategic business decisions.

“Small businesses are the heart of Wisconsin’s economy,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “SizeUpWI provides access to the same data large corporations use to help smaller businesses maintain their competitive edge.”

Available through a multiyear licensing agreement from an acclaimed Fintech provider, SizeUpWI is a reliable online platform that delivers big data intelligence to provide insights on local competitors, consumers, advertising hotspots, and key suppliers.

Whether a business owner has an established enterprise or is just getting started, SizeUpWI can, for example:

  • Help find potential customers to get a clear picture of business opportunities.
  • Analyze comparative performance by identifying and locating industry competitors.
  • Locate nearby key suppliers to optimize business operations.
  • Pinpoint geographic hotspots to streamline marketing efforts and promote their businesses efficiently.
  • Map local areas that offer the best potential for business expansion.

Those interested in learning more or using SizeUpWI can access the tool at wedc.org/SizeUpWI.

