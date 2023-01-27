The Brains Explore How To Prepare for a Third Party Cookie-less Future
EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in 2020, we were warned that the onset of a cookie-less future was near, and that by 2022, Chrome would no longer allow the use of third party cookies. While that timeline has been pushed back to 2023, this change is still inevitable, and the effects of this change will have a significant impact to say the least. Starting now, and with increasing impact, online advertisers will no longer have access to vital information on customers.
PPC experts at The Brains have been monitoring this situation closely, and have created a comprehensive guide discussing third party cookies vs first party cookies, and how companies can prepare for online advertising to continue delivering unbeatable results in the future. The post explores future-proofing steps and how to get ahead of the online advertising curve, including capitalising on customer lists, connecting Analytics 4 with Google Ads and setting up enhanced conversions.
Simone Spence, Senior Account Manager for PPC at The Brains, says:
“It’s difficult to predict exactly what the fallout of a future without third party cookies will be, but safe to say, it’ll represent a big change and some unprecedented challenges. However, those in the know can get ahead of the game and mitigate the incoming risks by implementing future-beating, proactive measures.”
To find the guide in full, click the link below:
https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/news-insights/insights/privacy-prioritised-preparing-for-a-third-party-cookie-less-future/
About The Brains:
The Brains is a leading digital marketing agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers content marketing, SEO and PPC services, among others.
Jonathan Lemer, Director
PPC experts at The Brains have been monitoring this situation closely, and have created a comprehensive guide discussing third party cookies vs first party cookies, and how companies can prepare for online advertising to continue delivering unbeatable results in the future. The post explores future-proofing steps and how to get ahead of the online advertising curve, including capitalising on customer lists, connecting Analytics 4 with Google Ads and setting up enhanced conversions.
Simone Spence, Senior Account Manager for PPC at The Brains, says:
“It’s difficult to predict exactly what the fallout of a future without third party cookies will be, but safe to say, it’ll represent a big change and some unprecedented challenges. However, those in the know can get ahead of the game and mitigate the incoming risks by implementing future-beating, proactive measures.”
To find the guide in full, click the link below:
https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/news-insights/insights/privacy-prioritised-preparing-for-a-third-party-cookie-less-future/
About The Brains:
The Brains is a leading digital marketing agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers content marketing, SEO and PPC services, among others.
Jonathan Lemer, Director
The Brains
+443330507328 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn