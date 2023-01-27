The Brains Explore How To Prepare for a Third Party Cookie-less Future

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in 2020, we were warned that the onset of a cookie-less future was near, and that by 2022, Chrome would no longer allow the use of third party cookies. While that timeline has been pushed back to 2023, this change is still inevitable, and the effects of this change will have a significant impact to say the least. Starting now, and with increasing impact, online advertisers will no longer have access to vital information on customers.

PPC experts at The Brains have been monitoring this situation closely, and have created a comprehensive guide discussing third party cookies vs first party cookies, and how companies can prepare for online advertising to continue delivering unbeatable results in the future. The post explores future-proofing steps and how to get ahead of the online advertising curve, including capitalising on customer lists, connecting Analytics 4 with Google Ads and setting up enhanced conversions.

Simone Spence, Senior Account Manager for PPC at The Brains, says:

“It’s difficult to predict exactly what the fallout of a future without third party cookies will be, but safe to say, it’ll represent a big change and some unprecedented challenges. However, those in the know can get ahead of the game and mitigate the incoming risks by implementing future-beating, proactive measures.”

The Brains Explore How To Prepare for a Third Party Cookie-less Future

