HolyName’s self-titled debut album tops the Billboard Top Christian Albums, enters at #10 on Top New Artist Albums chart
We hope that this record is encouraging and edifying and mournful and true.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HolyName’s self-titled debut album from Facedown Records has debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Christian/Gospel Albums list, #10 on the Top New Artist Albums chart and #15 in Current Hard Music Albums.
HolyName is led by Tommy Green of Sleeping Giant fame, with the supergroup lineup rounded out by Brook Reeves (Impending Doom), Matthew Weir (Sleeping Giant), Aaron Craner and Joe Holt. Ryan Leitru (For Today) has served as their producer. HolyName’s debut full-length album HolyName showcases their signature, self-described sound: “violent worship.”
“We feel shocked and truly humbled and grateful by the people who have supported this release and made it a success,” Tommy Green says as he reflects on the project’s wildly successful debut. “The pain and the journey and the faith journey of this record is the substance of struggle and devotion that many people can identity with in these days. There is a time for lament, a time to stop and listen to the pain of the world and the pain of the soul. That is faith as well.”
The album has also received rave reviews from media and listeners, proving that HolyName is resonating as much as the band hoped.
“Call it "Holy Drone," call it "Violent Worship"—but HolyName represents some of the most inspired music from the Facedown Records roster.”
“With a deeply heavy sound that eschews the punchy riffs and snappy leads of modern metalcore, HolyName's drone worship sound is definitely something new in a musical climate that badly needs creativity injected into heavy music.”
In the face of the enthusiastic response, the band remains committed first to the faith that fueled it. Tommy concludes, “We hope that this record is encouraging and edifying and mournful and true. We’re so grateful: thank you. Lord Jesus, please have mercy on us. I’m so grateful.”
You can find the album on all major streaming platforms at orcd.co/holyname. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
