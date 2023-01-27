St. John Bosco High School Improves Classrooms for Optimal Student Experience
Over $500,000 worth of new classroom furniture will enhance engaged learning and optimize the student experience
The result of Rosemarie Panish’s personal and philanthropic commitment to education will be felt at SJB for years to come”BELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is updating their classrooms with all new furniture, marking the first schoolwide furniture update in over 40 years.
— Dr. Brian Wickstrom, President/CEO
Over 700 brand new student desks and chairs, 36 teacher desks, chairs, and cabinets, as well as 45 science lab tables have been delivered and are expected to be moved into classrooms by this spring.
The upgrades come as a result of the school’s Annual Fundraiser Raffle which raised over $214,000 from the SJB community, the generous matching gift from longtime supporter, philanthropist Rosemarie Panish, and sponsorship from Ezell Company (Ezell). “Research shows the classroom environment helps increase students’ attention and focus and promotes meaningful learning experiences in the classroom. I’m happy to contribute to the SJB mission
of excellence,” said Rosemarie Panish.
“The result of Rosemarie Panish’s personal and philanthropic commitment to education will be felt at SJB for years to come,” said Dr. Brian Wickstrom, SJB President & CEO. Rosemarie Panish is married to SJB alum, Brian Panish, from the Class of 1975. They are both longtime supporters of the school.
Ezell, a family owned and operated furniture company, has been supplying furniture to schools and churches for over 65 years.
“It’s our mission at Bosco to create an environment for our students that allows them to feel comfortable and at home as they learn and grow. Improving our classrooms will help create the type of learning environment where this is possible. We are tremendously grateful for the investment that our SJB community, Rosemarie Panish and Ezell have made in our school’s future,” said Dr. Kris Anderson, SJB Principal.
St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and located in
Bellflower, California. Operating under the Catholic educational religious order of the Salesians, SJB’s distinctive
approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school environment for its students. With its rigorous
and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB cultivates every individual’s God-given talent and prepares all
graduates to successfully enter and meet the demands of higher education. With values rooted in faith, intellect,
leadership and citizenship, and a rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are
prepared for a life of purpose. Visit us at www.bosco.org to learn more.
